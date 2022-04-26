ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

S.O.S. Ministries Announces Capital Campaign

By Chelsea Reber
wtaw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSave Our Streets Ministries announces plans for their “Ignite the Next Generation” fundraising campaign. Founder JJ Ramirez says the $6.5 million dollar campaign includes a 10,000 square foot addition to its current facility. “We are out of classroom space, we are out of office space. Our vocational...

wtaw.com

