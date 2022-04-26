ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

Pomona College Named One of Top Five Colleges for Best Financial Aid by The Princeton Review

pomona.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePomona College is No.3 on The Princeton Review’s “Best Financial Aid” list for private colleges featured in their new book, “Best Value Colleges 2022: 387 Schools.”. Pomona College is one of a handful of institutions that practice need-blind admissions and provides need-based financial aid. Financial aid packages are comprised of...

www.pomona.edu

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Struggling Marymount California University to close

Marymount California University, a half-century-old private Catholic institution, will close this summer, its board of trustees announced.The liberal arts school located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula south of Los Angeles has been struggling in recent years due to declining enrollment, rising costs and the coronavirus pandemic, the university said in a statement Friday."This decision was not made lightly. But we felt the most compassionate thing to do was to give everyone time to make plans. Our focus now will be to help our students, faculty and staff," said Brian Marcotte, the university's president.Marymount California has 500 full-time students and 140 full-time staff,The university said classes will conclude with the end of the summer term in August.In the meantime, Marymount California will work on transitioning students to other colleges and universities for the fall semester and find new work for faculty and staff.Only a small number of employees will remain after classes end to manage the closure.The school was founded by the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary in 1968 as Marymount Palos Verdes College, a two-year institution.The name was changed to Marymount California University in 2013 as four-year undergraduate degrees and graduate degree programs were offered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Grand Rapids Press

10 college majors that earn the most money

Choosing a college major is a big decision. Students must decide to study something that challenges and interests them while balancing the hard realities of the job market and outlook on career paths. A good salary coming out of college is key to a financially secure future, and with increasing student loan debts, choosing a major that yields bigger salaries out of the gate becomes even more desirable.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pomona, CA
Education
City
Pomona, CA
City
Princeton, CA
Claremont, CA
Education
City
Claremont, CA
Local
California Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy