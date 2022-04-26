ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware, OH

Why Donald Trump's endorsement of Frank LaRose is attracting attention

By The Statehouse News Bureau
wosu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the hours leading up to his rally this past weekend in Delaware, former President Donald Trump endorsed, among others, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. Trump has made false claims about the 2020 election being stolen and advanced conspiracy theories about voting on social media. LaRose, the state’s chief elections...

news.wosu.org

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Delaware, OH
Delaware, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Larose
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Republicans#Us Elections#Election Fraud#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
Ballotpedia News

Oklahoma voters to decide in November on restructuring the state’s judicial system and judge selection process

The Oklahoma State Legislature referred a constitutional amendment to the Nov. 2022 ballot that would establish a new court structure and judicial selection process in Oklahoma modeled on the U.S. federal court system structure. Judicial selection refers to the process used to select judges for courts. At the state level,...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy