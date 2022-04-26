ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I wanted to strangle her': Bill Hader shares daughter's hilarious prank

KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, actor Bill Hader details...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Bill Hader Reveals Embarrassing Prank His Daughter Pulled on Him With Chris Pratt

Bill Hader has been impressing audiences with his sense of humor for years, with the actor recently recalling that he has seemingly passed down his comedic sensibilities to his daughters, as he recalled to Jimmy Kimmel Live! an incident in which one of them managed to embarrass him in front of Chris Pratt. The actor went on to note that, while he was initially shocked and frustrated that his daughter would embarrass him, he also was immensely proud of how effective such a prank was and how it might just be a glimpse of his daughter's sense of humor in the future.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Bad News on the Home Front Following Engagement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had reason to celebrate over the weekend after getting engaged, but they got a bad case of the Mondays to start the week. The couple reportedly learned they would no longer be moving into a $55 million estate in Bel-Air. Lopez announced their engagement in the latest issue of her On the JLo newsletter Friday.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes

She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline

Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson’s Dad: Everything To Know About Bill Hudson & Her Relationship With Kurt Russell

Kate Hudson is known around the world for her roles in such movies as How to Lose A Guy in Ten Days, Fool’s Gold and The Skeleton Key. And let’s not forget her Oscar-nominated performance in Almost Famous playing the irresistible band groupie Penny Lane. While she is most definitely a household name, many fans may be surprised to discover details about her personal life, including her relationships with her biological father, Bill Hudson, and her stepfather, Kurt Russell. Keep reading to find out about more about the father/daughter dynamic, below.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Corey Gamble testifies he saw Blac Chyna hit, whip Rob Kardashian

Corey Gamble claims he witnessed Blac Chyna punch Rob Kardashian, whip him with an iPhone cord and threaten to kill the reality TV star during an explosive fight almost six years ago. Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, who testified at a Los Angeles courthouse on Tuesday, said it was just after daybreak on Dec. 15, 2016 when he rushed to Kylie Jenner’s house, where Rob and Chyna had been staying, and saw an altercation. When he walked into the home, Gamble claims he saw Chyna, 33, standing by the bedroom with a rod in her hand and Rob, 35, about seven feet away,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son Wyatt gears up for major change

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are gearing up for their son, Wyatt, to make a big move, as it's just been revealed that he'll be moving on up and out. The actor and his wife, fellow actress Meredith Hagner, have just sold their Spanish-style house for just under $2.9 million less than a month after listing it for sale.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

'Dirty Dancing' star Jennifer Grey dishes on hot-and-heavy '80s romance with Johnny Depp, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late April 2022, starting with this pair… During an interview with People magazine that debuted online on April 21, Jennifer Grey opened up about her hot-and-heavy romance of about a year with Johnny Depp. The twosome dated in 1989 after her relationship of about four years with Matthew Broderick came to an end. "It was like a f****** bonfire," she said of her chemistry with Johnny, noting that her friends in the celebrity scene didn't know who he was yet because they didn't watch "21 Jump Street," the show on which he starred at the time. The "Dirty Dancing" star also claimed that then-pal Madonna wrote her 1989 hit "Express Yourself" about Jennifer's split from Matthew. "What I've learned is that I demanded second best," Jennifer said while reflecting on her early romances and how Madonna's "Express Yourself" lyrics applied to her love life.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Kate Hudson Is Making A Surprising Career Change

What if they told you the Almost Famous actress, Kate Hudson, would later be a musician? Would you have believed it? The beautiful actress made a surprising announcement to her 15 million devoted fans on her Instagram page that she’s now a musician with an album on its way.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kate Hudson Says She's 'Finally' Putting Out a Music Album

Kate Hudson gave her fans something to talk about on Monday after she shared two images of herself singing onstage with a guitarist and film crew behind her -- and said she's working on an album. "Finally realized it’s time to say f#%! it and saaaannngg!!!!!" the 43-year-old actress captioned...
MUSIC
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

