'I wanted to strangle her': Bill Hader shares daughter's hilarious prank

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late April 2022, starting with this pair… During an interview with People magazine that debuted online on April 21, Jennifer Grey opened up about her hot-and-heavy romance of about a year with Johnny Depp. The twosome dated in 1989 after her relationship of about four years with Matthew Broderick came to an end. "It was like a f****** bonfire," she said of her chemistry with Johnny, noting that her friends in the celebrity scene didn't know who he was yet because they didn't watch "21 Jump Street," the show on which he starred at the time. The "Dirty Dancing" star also claimed that then-pal Madonna wrote her 1989 hit "Express Yourself" about Jennifer's split from Matthew. "What I've learned is that I demanded second best," Jennifer said while reflecting on her early romances and how Madonna's "Express Yourself" lyrics applied to her love life.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO