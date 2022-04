A Mississippi pharmacist was sentenced to 10 years in prison over his role in an $180 million fraud scheme, the Justice Department said April 26. Mitchell Barrett was a licensed pharmacist and co-owner of compounding pharmacies. He participated in a scheme to defraud Tricare by paying kickbacks to distributors for the referral of medically unnecessary prescriptions, prosecutors said. Mr. Barrett and his co-conspirators submitted $180 million in fraudulent billings to federal and private insurers as a result of the scheme.

