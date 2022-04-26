ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Administration expands availability of COVID antiviral pill

By ZEKE MILLER - Associated Press
actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is taking steps to expand availability of the life-saving COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid. The administration...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Benzinga

Indivior Study Shows Buprenorphine May Mitigate Fentanyl-Induced Respiratory Depression In Chronic Opioid Users

Indivior PLC INVVY INDV published modeling data examining the competitive interaction between buprenorphine, a treatment for opioid use disorder, and fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, to better understand how buprenorphine can reduce fentanyl-induced respiratory depression. The study entitled "Modelling buprenorphine reduction of fentanyl-induced respiratory depression" is available online and will appear in an upcoming print issue of JCI Insight, a peer-reviewed journal. The study was supported by Indivior.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Can You Take Turmeric with Blood Pressure Medication?

Turmeric is a spice used in many parts of the world. It is one of the main ingredients in curry powder. Turmeric also has a long history of application in Ayurvedic medicine. Ayurveda is a practice rooted in ancient Indian medicine dating back more than 3,000 years. As with many...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Opioids and itching: What's the connection?

The exact reasons why opioids cause itching are unclear, but several theories exist. These include the action of opioids on mast cells and opioid receptors in the skin. Opioids are a class of drugs used to relieve moderate to severe pain. These medications include prescription drugs such as morphine and oxycodone and illegal drugs, including heroin.
HEALTH
