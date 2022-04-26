Administration expands availability of COVID antiviral pill

Indivior PLC INVVY INDV published modeling data examining the competitive interaction between buprenorphine, a treatment for opioid use disorder, and fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, to better understand how buprenorphine can reduce fentanyl-induced respiratory depression. The study entitled "Modelling buprenorphine reduction of fentanyl-induced respiratory depression" is available online and will appear in an upcoming print issue of JCI Insight, a peer-reviewed journal. The study was supported by Indivior.
