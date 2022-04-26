ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

About 6 in 10 Americans have signs of previous COVID-19 infection: CDC

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Peter Sullivan
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dy4kM_0fKstUnz00

( The Hill ) — Almost 6 in 10 Americans have signs of previous COVID-19 infection, showing the widespread reach of the virus, according to new data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC study shows that the percentage of people testing positive for antibodies — an indication of previous COVID-19 infection — increased from about 34 percent in December to about 58 percent in February.

That period of a sharp increase coincides with the surge in cases from the omicron variant. But the antibody testing shows that even more people than reported have been infected, as has long been estimated, given that not all cases are detected or reported.

One CDC official said a forthcoming estimate will show that at some points there were as many as three total COVID-19 infections for each case that was reported.

CDC officials stressed that having previously been infected does not necessarily mean that someone is protected going forward, given that immunity can wane over time. Vaccination also provides additional protection when added to immunity from infection.

Physician task force no longer recommending aspirin to prevent first heart attack, stroke for people 60 and older

Therefore, health officials say that all eligible people should get vaccinated and boosted even if they have previously had the virus.

The breadth of previous infection does provide some additional layer of protection across the population, though, that experts say can help blunt the effects of the current uptick in cases.

The rate of previous infection was even higher among children, at 75 percent among those ages 11 years and under. The level was much lower, around 33 percent, among those over 65.

“These findings illustrate a high infection rate for the Omicron variant, especially among children,” the study states. “[Testing positive for antibodies] should not be interpreted as protection from future infection. Vaccination remains the safest strategy for preventing complications from [COVID-19] infection, including hospitalization among children and adults.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

COVID-19, overdoses pushed US to highest death total ever

NEW YORK (AP) — 2021 was the deadliest year in U.S. history, and new data and research are offering more insights into how it got that bad. The main reason for the increase in deaths? COVID-19, said Robert Anderson, who oversees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s work on death statistics. The agency this […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Americans#Covid#Infectious Diseases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TODAY.com

CDC issues alert for severe hepatitis in kids: What parents need to know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health advisory about a cluster of nine cases of unusual, severe hepatitis in kids in Alabama. Two cases have also been identified in North Carolina and dozens more in Europe, NBC News reported. At least one child has died, according to the World Health Organization. The agency did not say in which country the death occurred.
ALABAMA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Why the CDC issued an alert on liver damage in children

Researchers are investigating a possible connection between children infected with hepatitis and adenoviruses and liver damage in children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised physicians and public health officials Thursday to be on the lookout for pediatric patients with hepatitis from unknown causes. According to the advisory, a cluster of kids in an Alabama children's hospital developed liver damage — liver failure in some cases – in conjunction with hepatitis and adenovirus infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

CDC Warns Of Severe Liver Damage Among Kids: What To Know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told health officials to be on the lookout for potential cases of children with hepatitis. Hepatitis refers to liver inflammation as a result of viral infections, alcohol, medications, or other conditions. According to NBC News, Alabama has already reported nine cases, while two have also been discovered in North Carolina. The CDC confirmed that five patients, all between the ages of one and six, had severe liver damage in a hospital in Alabama. The health agency clarified that none had a previous COVID-19 infection and were previously healthy.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Hepatitis outbreak in Alabama children: CDC sends out nationwide alert

The Centers for Disease Control has issued a national health alert after a cluster of children in Alabama were diagnosed with hepatitis and adenovirus. The CDC is currently working with the Alabama Department of Public Health to investigate nine cases of hepatitis of unknown origin in children ages 1-6. All the children were previously healthy.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

Mysterious cases of hepatitis are 'very rare' and not something to worry about, leading scientists say after CDC issues alert over outbreak in Alabama

Experts are saying that it is too early for Americans to start worrying about hepatitis, even after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning Thursday over nine cases detected in young Alabama children. The cases of the inflammatory liver condition were all in children under the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Chicago

Possible Case of Mysterious Liver Disease in Kids Reported in Illinois Amid CDC Warning

NOTE: Watch interviews with experts as they discuss what parents need to know on NBC 5 at 4 p.m. Tune in live on TV and in the player above. A possible case of a mysterious liver disease affecting some children in the U.S. is being investigated in a child in Illinois, officials with Advocate Healthcare said Monday, days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out a nationwide alert about the infections.
CHICAGO, IL
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

1K+
Followers
933
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy