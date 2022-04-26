ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Is Home To 2 Of The Most 'Unusual' Restaurants In America

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

When we think of restaurants, we typically think of good food , good locations, and affordable prices. However, some restaurants offer unique experiences like no other.

While there are tons of chain restaurants that have themes , like Rainforest Cafe, Planet Hollywood, and The Hard Rock cafe, some of the best ones are hole-in-the-wall locations that less people know about.

Cheapism compiled a list of "22 Unusual Theme Restaurants Across America." The website states, "These aren't full-fledged dinner theaters , but you can certainly expect a little entertainment to be part of the experience."

According to the list, both The Magic Time Machine and The Hobbit Cafe are among the most unusual-themed restaurants in America. Both restaurants are right here in the Lone Star State.

The website explains that The Magic Time Machine "allows patrons to fill up on soup and salad served from a shiny converted roadster, and depending on where you eat, you may chow down inside a carousel, bus, rocket ship, library, teepee, or thatched hut."

According to the website, The Hobbit Cafe in Houston is "a must-stop for any Tolkein fan who happens to be in the area. From Gollum crouching in the corner of the front room to "Lord of the Rings" posters galore, there's plenty to see, and the leafy patio is a great respite from the hot Texas sun, especially with plenty of local beers on tap."

Click here to check out the full list.

