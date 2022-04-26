A Win For GHS JV Baseball

Julia Miller tossed a no-hitter and struck out 21 batters and Reese Loveday hit a home run in the bottom of the first for the lone run of the game as New Philadelphia blanked University 1-0 in an OVAC 5A Tournament Semifinal played at the I-470 Complex in Wheeling, W. Va. Wednesday night. The Lady...

NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO