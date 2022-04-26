A Win For GHS JV Baseball

Julia Miller tossed a no-hitter and struck out 21 batters and Reese Loveday hit a home run in the bottom of the first for the lone run of the game as New Philadelphia blanked University 1-0 in an OVAC 5A Tournament Semifinal played at the I-470 Complex in Wheeling, W. Va. Wednesday night.
WESTMORELAND — Hunter Kierpiec pitched a complete game, allowing one run and one hit while striking out seven to help Westmoreland earn a 9-1 win over Herkimer in a Center State Conference Division II baseball game on Tuesday. Kierpiec also walked three in earning his third win of the...
Lady Cats softball capitalized on a few timely hits to win game one of the Bi-District series with Whitehouse, 3-0. Coach David Carrillo’s team scored three runs off four hits in the 5th inning. Parris Pickett led off the bottom frame of the inning with a single. Followed immediately...
Carrollton's Lauren Flowers delivers a pitch earlier this season. (Dennis Mathes) Nick Flowers resigned as head coach of the Carrollton football team, in part, so he could watch his daughter, Lauren, play sports.
