Greenville, IL

A Win For GHS JV Baseball

By WGEL
wgel.com
 2 days ago

The junior varsity Greenville Comets baseball team recorded a...

Romesentinel.com

Westmo baseball stays unbeaten

WESTMORELAND — Hunter Kierpiec pitched a complete game, allowing one run and one hit while striking out seven to help Westmoreland earn a 9-1 win over Herkimer in a Center State Conference Division II baseball game on Tuesday. Kierpiec also walked three in earning his third win of the...
WESTMORELAND, NY

