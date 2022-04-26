ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox-Royals start time Wednesday moved up to 1:10 p.m.

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3At5xm_0fKsrds400

(670 The Score) The start time for the White Sox-Royals game Wednesday has been moved up to 1:10 p.m. CT due to a forecast of cold temperatures.

The game had originally been scheduled to begin at 6:10 p.m. The high temperature for Wednesday in Chicago is forecasted to be 40 degrees.

Game tickets and parking coupons for the 6:10 p.m. start will be honored for the 1:10 p.m. start. Fans don’t need to exchange tickets or parking coupons. The parking lots open at 11:10 a.m., and the gates open at 12:10 p.m.

The White Sox host the Royals on Tuesday in the series opener, with first pitch set for 6:10 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Yankees demote reliever, bring back outfielder | What it means

KANSAS CITY — The Yankees’ outfield is back to full strength. They returned center fielder Aaron Hicks from the paternity leave Friday morning before starting a three-game series with the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. The move came after the Yankees sent reliever Ron Marinaccio to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Hicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

5 best remaining options for Chicago Bears in 2nd round

That is it for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears didn’t have a selection in the first round so we are still waiting to see what a draft selection looks like from new general manager Ryan Poles. Based on how round one went on Thursday, there is a lot to be excited about.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
markerzone.com

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS HIRE FORMER CHICAGO CUBS EXECUTIVE FOR STRATEGIC ROLE

While the Blackhawks' reputation is in need of repair, they have completely overhauled their front office. With an emphasis on inclusion, the team has appointed a new General Manager, a new interim head coach, & an array of front office personnel. Today the team announced they've hired former Cubs' Baseball...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Parking Lots#The White Sox Royals
FanSided

The Bears make two interesting second round selections

The Chicago Bears didn’t have a pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. They traded it to the New York Giants so that they can move up to select Justin Fields out of Ohio State University. You are nothing if you don’t have a quarterback so this will be a good move if he hits but we will see.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

COMMIT: Transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. chooses Illinois

WCIA — Forward Terrence Shannon Jr., one of the top players in the transfer portal, announced he is signing with Illinois basketball on Friday. The former Texas Tech starter averaged 10.4 points per game last season with the Red Raiders, making 20 starts and 26 games. He scored almost 1,000 point in three seasons in […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FanSided

The Chicago Blackhawks made a very nice signing on Friday

The Chicago Blackhawks are in a weird spot. Nobody knows what the direction of the team is right now and we won’t until the draft is done and moves are made for the 2022-23 season. With a new general manager in Kyle Davidson, it is going to be interesting to see what he does.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

Could Zach LaVine Be More Likely To Leave Bulls Than Expected

Zach LaVine’s first NBA playoff experience probably didn’t go the way he expected or wanted. In five short games, most of which resulted in blowouts, LaVine and the Chicago Bulls were ousted by the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Despite initial appearances, this series doesn’t prove...
NBA
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy