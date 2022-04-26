White Sox-Royals start time Wednesday moved up to 1:10 p.m.

(670 The Score) The start time for the White Sox-Royals game Wednesday has been moved up to 1:10 p.m. CT due to a forecast of cold temperatures.

The game had originally been scheduled to begin at 6:10 p.m. The high temperature for Wednesday in Chicago is forecasted to be 40 degrees.

Game tickets and parking coupons for the 6:10 p.m. start will be honored for the 1:10 p.m. start. Fans don’t need to exchange tickets or parking coupons. The parking lots open at 11:10 a.m., and the gates open at 12:10 p.m.

The White Sox host the Royals on Tuesday in the series opener, with first pitch set for 6:10 p.m.