ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Chick-fil-A bringing back ‘spicy’ breakfast sandwich after 6 years, but only at select locations

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZHdDd_0fKsrUsP00

(NEXSTAR) – Chick-fil-A just couldn’t quit you, Spicy Chicken Biscuit.

After taking it off the nationwide menu in 2016, Chick-fil-A is rekindling its fiery romance with the Spicy Chicken Biscuit breakfast sandwich, the chain recently confirmed.

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza had a different name in 1985

The sandwich, consisting of a spice-infused breaded chicken breast on a buttermilk biscuit, was removed from the Chick-fil-A breakfast menu six years ago to “make way” for newer items — namely, the Egg White Grill and the Frosted Coffee, Chick-fil-A wrote on its website. Individual restaurants were allowed to keep Spicy Chicken Biscuit on the menu if they wanted, but most operators did away with the sandwich over the last six years.

“Ever since, passionate customers have been lamenting the loss of their favorite biscuit,” Chick-fil-A claimed.

As of this month, however, Chick-fil-A announced that the Spicy Chicken Biscuit has returned at more than 1,100 locations throughout the country. It’s still absent from the online breakfast menu , though.

Taco Bell bringing back Mexican Pizza (for good)

A representative for Chick-fil-A directed customers to the Chick-fil-A app to check for local availability during breakfast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U1U4o_0fKsrUsP00
Chick-fil-A removed the Spicy Chicken Biscuit from the national menu in 2016, though individual restaurant operators were allowed to keep offering the item, if they chose. (Chick-fil-A)

In addition to Chick-fil-A’s breakfast announcement, the chain recently announced the addition of a new Cloudberry Sunjoy beverage, consisting of lemonade, iced tea, and “cloudberry and cherry blossom flavors.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Taco Bell Finally Confirmed The Date Of The Mexican Pizza's Return

The year 2020 will go down in history as a true dumpster fire of a year and people had a lot to deal with. On top of everything else going on, Taco Bell took away one of the public's small comforts by discontinuing the ultra-beloved Mexican Pizza. Ever since then, people have been clamoring to find out if and when the Mexican Pizza would be back at the fast food joint, already.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Sandwich#Breakfast Sandwich#6 Years#Food Drink#Nexstar#The Spicy Chicken Biscuit#Taco Bell#Mexican Pizza#The Frosted Coffee
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Classic Menu Item

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is the ideal fast-food choice for the consumer that loves the classics. While Taco Bell (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report leans on finding new ways to reuse the same dozen ingredients and KFC (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report is determined to create the world's fattest chicken sandwich, McDonald's strategy has always been about finding new ways to make its most-loved products better.
RESTAURANTS
ABC4

Fast food chain offers combo meal for 50% off

UTAH (ABC4) – For a limited time only, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Uber Eats are teaming up with NBA players to offer customers the chance to get their hands on the restaurant’s five-piece chicken tender combo for 50% off. Beginning April 12 and lasting through April 17, the limited-edition dish dubbed the “Most Dunkable Meal” […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Taco Bell Adds Several New Items to the Menu

Taco Bell's menu is growing. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain this week debuted not one, but two new menu items nationwide, with both the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries and the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries Burrito now available for guests to order at their local Taco Bell restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A's New Sunjoy Flavor Welcomes Spring With Open Arms

After inhaling a meaty chicken sandwich smothered in Chick-fil-A sauce and a carton of salty waffle fries, you need something to wash it all down with. Sure, you could opt for a standard fountain soda, but Chick-fil-A's drink menu is also stacked with unique beverage options. Arguably the most famous of the bunch is its fresh-squeezed lemonade, which is made with just three ingredients: fresh lemons, water, and sugar. According to the Chick-fil-A website, the chain produces some 6.5 million gallons of its lemonade every year, which is made fresh daily in store by Chick-fil-A employees. Then there's the fresh-brewed iced tea, which you can get either sweetened or unsweetened depending on your preference. Like the lemonade, this is also made fresh every day.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Whataburger Just Dropped A New Spicy Chicken Biscuit

The fight over who has the best fast food chicken biscuit has almost reached the intensity of the fried chicken sandwich wars. According to Insider, one reviewer tried these offerings from McDonald's, Wendy's, and Chick-fil-A, and decided that the chicken biscuit from Chick-fil-A ranked supreme when it came down to taste, texture, and look. While the reviewer found Chick-fil-A's offering superior out of the offerings, It's a Southern Thing disagreed, ranking the chicken chain's biscuit as one of the lesser versions of the meal out there. Instead, the reviewer named Whataburger's chicken biscuit as the best item out there.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WATE

WATE

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy