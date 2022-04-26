ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Infrared video captures gators at Florida nature preserve

By NBC News Channel
 2 days ago

OCHOPEE, Fla. (NBC) – An infrared trail camera captured video of the frightening sights and sounds of Florida’s gators after dark.

The video was taken at Big Cypress National Preserve by photographer Bobby Wummer.

Watch: Maryland couple spots 9-foot alligator on Florida beach

In the video player above, you can see the gators posturing aggressively and roaring.

Alligator mating season is now underway, meaning many gators will be showing up in places you don’t normally expect to see them.

An expert from Gatorland says male alligators don’t become more aggressive during mating season, but they will defend themselves and their territory.

He says because more male alligators will be roaming, people need to stay alert, especially when close to water.

