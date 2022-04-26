ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

‘Encanto’ goes on tour with sing-along film concert this summer

By Debra Dolan
WALA-TV FOX10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) – We all know “we don’t talk about Bruno,” but we can talk about Disney Concerts taking “Encanto” on tour this summer. “Encanto: The Sing-along Film Concert” will be featured in 32 cities across the U.S. from July 18 to Aug....

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Lizzo Announces North American Headlining Tour in Support of ‘Special’

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has announced dates for the North American leg of her “Special Tour” in support of her upcoming fourth studio album Special. The flute-wielding rapper and singer will kick off the 25-date trek Sept. 23 at Sunrise, Florida’s FLA Live Arena. The run, which will feature special guest Latto as its opening act, will continue through Nov. 18 when it wraps at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. General on-sale for The Special Tour begins Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Last weekend, Lizzo pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

B-52’s Announce Farewell Tour

The B-52's have announced they will be hitting the road for the final time this year. They're slated to kick off a North American farewell tour on Aug. 22 in Seattle and wrap up on Nov. 11 in Atlanta. The band will be joined by guests KC and the Sunshine...
MUSIC
NME

Ringo Starr adds further dates to 2022 North American tour

Ringo Starr has added further dates to his upcoming 2022 North American tour – you can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The legendary Beatles drummer and his band – Toto‘s Steve Lukather, Men At Work‘s Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Average White Band‘s Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter – are set to kick-off their tour on May 27 in Ontario, Canada.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Maroon 5 Expand World Tour With New North American Dates

Click here to read the full article. Maroon 5 are extending their ongoing world tour with 13 additional stops at arenas across North America. After some scattered dates in the Middle East, as well as California and Canada through May and June, the pop-rock band will officially kick off a North American tour July 30 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The new set of dates will stretch through Aug. 20 when Maroon 5 will wrap things up with a performance at Montreal’s Centre Bell Arena. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, April 29...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blossom Music Center#Riverbend Music Center#Pnc Bank Arts Center#Jones Beach Theater#Gray News#Disney Concerts#Live Nation#Wa#Ak Chin Pavilion Jul#North Island Credit Union#Dos Equis Pavilion Jul 30#Ar
FMX 94.5

Apocalyptica Book More 2022 U.S. Tour Dates, This Time With Leprous + Wheel

Apocalyptica have just announced another headlining U.S. tour, with Leprous and Wheel set to join them later this year when the trek gets underway in early September. The symphonic metal group will extend their Cell-0 run, the first leg of which began earlier this month (April) with special guests Lacuna Coil, with 27 new dates on the books that stretch from Sept. 6 through Oct. 7.
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Patty Griffin’s New Album Features Robert Plant Collaboration

Singer-songwriter Patty Griffin will release TAPE on June 10, a collection of rare demos and home recordings. All of the songs on the upcoming album were hand-picked by Griffin herself, after combing through old personal recordings chronicling a 26-year career. "I really liked some of the songs. They were better than I had remembered," the singer said in a statement. TAPE will be the first collection of new material since the Americana artist's self-titled Grammy-winning album in 2019.
MUSIC
Cleveland.com

Stagecoach Festival tops this weeks online concerts

After two weekends of Coachella live on YouTube, its festival sibling Stagecoach will do the same, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 29 and running through Sunday, May 1. Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, the Black Crowes, Breland, Margo Price and many more are slated to perform live from Indo, Calif., via Stagecoach’s official YouTube Channel. The service will also host artist interviews and behind-the-scenes features, as well as “Late Night in Palomino” after-hours sets. Live performances will also be broadcast via SiriusXM’s The Highway (Channel 56) and Outlaw Country (60) channels throughout the weekend.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NYLON

Lil Nas X Announces Long Live Montero, His First Headlining Tour

It’s hard to grasp that Lil Nas X, who’s seemingly been famous for a long while, has never headlined his own tour. Coming up during a pandemic, the star has brought down countless award show stages but virtually none of his own. That’ll be changing this fall as he makes his touring debut with Long Live Montero, his first-ever tour that will take him across North America and Europe to ballrooms and auditoriums along the way.
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Cradle of Filth Announce Spring 2022 North American Headlining Dates

Cradle of Filth were already planning to hit the road in the United States this spring with Danzig and Crobot. Now, the Dani Filth-led English extreme metal band have added additional North American headlining dates of their own for spring 2022, both during and after the Danzig trek that starts in May.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Rivers of Nihil Part Ways With Guitarist Jonathan Topore

Rivers of Nihil have parted ways with their longtime rhythm guitarist, Jonathan (Jon) Topore, pictured above at far right. The Pennsylvania-based technical death metal band revealed the split in a statement on their social media pages on Wednesday (April 27). In the same update, the group announced his replacement for...
ROCK MUSIC
UPI News

Ohio house listing drawing attention for 'Friends' theme

April 29 (UPI) -- An unusual house listed for sale in Ohio is drawing attention online after photos were posted showing the house's meticulous Friends-inspired decor. The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home in Dayton was fully renovated and decorated to look like Monica Geller's iconic apartment from NBC sitcom Friends. Each room...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy