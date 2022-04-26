‘Encanto’ goes on tour with sing-along film concert this summer

Click here to read the full article. Maroon 5 are extending their ongoing world tour with 13 additional stops at arenas across North America. After some scattered dates in the Middle East, as well as California and Canada through May and June, the pop-rock band will officially kick off a North American tour July 30 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The new set of dates will stretch through Aug. 20 when Maroon 5 will wrap things up with a performance at Montreal’s Centre Bell Arena. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, April 29...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO