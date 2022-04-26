ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refugio, TX

Refugio’s Wise falls in first round

 2 days ago

Refugio’s Mallory Wise was defeated by Normangee’s Reagan Maxson...

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Texas Baseball Beats UTRGV 7-2

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas baseball team beat UTRGV 7-2 in front of a packed UTRGV Baseball Stadium. The game was Texas’ first in the Rio Grande Valley since 1971. UTRGV starting pitcher Randy Garza struck out four Texas batters. The Longhorns scored four runs in the...
BASEBALL
Pleasanton Express

Pleasanton track team running to regionals

With their eyes set on the regional meet, multiple members of Pleasanton’s track and field team hope to make a return to the state meet. Sophomore Jayden Palacios continued to put together strong performances at the area meet last week in Cuero as he won the 400-meter dash and finished third in the 200-meter dash.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Poteet beats Natalia to claim playoff spot

Poteet’s baseball team entered last Friday’s home game against Natalia with the knowledge that a win over the Mustangs would give the Aggies both the season sweep of Natalia as well as clinch their spot in the playoffs. Both teams entered having lost their previous game. Poteet lost...
POTEET, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

UT Tyler softball still ranked No. 1

For the 11th time this season the UT Tyler softball team is ranked No. 1 in the land. The Patriots (38-4) top the NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. UT Tyler was a unanimous pick at No. 1, receiving all 16 first-place votes. The NFCA Division II Top 25...
TYLER, TX
Pleasanton Express

Pleasanton golf finishes sixth at regional tourney

Pleasanton’s golf teams traveled down to the Club at Colony Creek in Victoria for the Class 4A Region IV tournament last week. The Eagle Boys competed last Monday and Tuesday. Pleasanton finished the boys tournament with the sixth lowest score in the team standings. The Eagles combined to score a total of 115 over par across the two days. Kingsville and Fredericksburg were the top two finishing teams and Boerne finished third to complete the trio from region IV that will move on to the state tournament.
PLEASANTON, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

La Feria Softball Edges Zapata 6-4 in Bi-District Round

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Feria softball team opened it’s bi-district playoff series against Zapata with a 6-4 victory. The Lionettes led 4-0 after the second inning. The game ended up being decided in the ninth inning. The second game of the three-game series will be...
LA FERIA, TX

