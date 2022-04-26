Refugio’s Wise falls in first round

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas baseball team beat UTRGV 7-2 in front of a packed UTRGV Baseball Stadium. The game was Texas’ first in the Rio Grande Valley since 1971. UTRGV starting pitcher Randy Garza struck out four Texas batters. The Longhorns scored four runs in the...
With their eyes set on the regional meet, multiple members of Pleasanton’s track and field team hope to make a return to the state meet. Sophomore Jayden Palacios continued to put together strong performances at the area meet last week in Cuero as he won the 400-meter dash and finished third in the 200-meter dash.
Poteet’s baseball team entered last Friday’s home game against Natalia with the knowledge that a win over the Mustangs would give the Aggies both the season sweep of Natalia as well as clinch their spot in the playoffs. Both teams entered having lost their previous game. Poteet lost...
For the 11th time this season the UT Tyler softball team is ranked No. 1 in the land. The Patriots (38-4) top the NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. UT Tyler was a unanimous pick at No. 1, receiving all 16 first-place votes. The NFCA Division II Top 25...
Pleasanton’s golf teams traveled down to the Club at Colony Creek in Victoria for the Class 4A Region IV tournament last week. The Eagle Boys competed last Monday and Tuesday. Pleasanton finished the boys tournament with the sixth lowest score in the team standings. The Eagles combined to score a total of 115 over par across the two days. Kingsville and Fredericksburg were the top two finishing teams and Boerne finished third to complete the trio from region IV that will move on to the state tournament.
BELLS, Texas (KTEN) - The season ended for the Pottsboro Lady Cardinals in a 4-0 loss to Emory Rains in the Bi-District round of the UIL softball playoffs. Aly Malone struck out multiple batters in the circle for Pottsboro, but the offense struggled to get going. The Lady Cardinals finish...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders win a close game one victory over Lubbock Cooper 9-6 in their three-game Bi-District playoff series. Randall overcame a 3-run deficit in the sixth inning. The Sunray Lady Cats shut out Memphis 18-0. BI-DISTRICT SCORES. 5A. Lubbock Cooper 6, Randall 9 (Game...
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin State University baseball team will host a key series this weekend against Abilene Christian at Jaycees Field. KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames talked to Coach Cardenas about the series. The Wildcats are 8-10 in WAC play. SFA is 7-11 and sits in...
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Feria softball team opened it’s bi-district playoff series against Zapata with a 6-4 victory. The Lionettes led 4-0 after the second inning. The game ended up being decided in the ninth inning. The second game of the three-game series will be...
Comments / 0