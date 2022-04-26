Refugio’s Wise falls in first round

Pleasanton’s golf teams traveled down to the Club at Colony Creek in Victoria for the Class 4A Region IV tournament last week. The Eagle Boys competed last Monday and Tuesday. Pleasanton finished the boys tournament with the sixth lowest score in the team standings. The Eagles combined to score a total of 115 over par across the two days. Kingsville and Fredericksburg were the top two finishing teams and Boerne finished third to complete the trio from region IV that will move on to the state tournament.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO