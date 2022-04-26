'I wanted to strangle her': Bill Hader shares daughter's hilarious prank

Johnny Depp‘s defamation trial against Amber Heard continues with one of his manager’s testimony after he finished his own testimony on Monday. Tara Roberts, who is the manager of the 58-year-old actor’s private island in the Bahamas, appeared via video to the courtroom in Virginia on Tuesday, and during a cross examination by Amber’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, she claimed she once saw Johnny passed out drunk in front of his kids, Lily-Rose and Jack. The incident seemed to have taken place in the summer of 2013, when Johnny and his family were taking one last trip on his yacht, the the Vajoliroja, before he sold it to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO