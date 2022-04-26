'I wanted to strangle her': Bill Hader shares daughter's hilarious prank

Corey Gamble claims he witnessed Blac Chyna punch Rob Kardashian, whip him with an iPhone cord and threaten to kill the reality TV star during an explosive fight almost six years ago.
Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, who testified at a Los Angeles courthouse on Tuesday, said it was just after daybreak on Dec. 15, 2016 when he rushed to Kylie Jenner’s house, where Rob and Chyna had been staying, and saw an altercation.
When he walked into the home, Gamble claims he saw Chyna, 33, standing by the bedroom with a rod in her hand and Rob, 35, about seven feet away,...
Comments / 0