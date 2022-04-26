ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Filming Begins on Disney+ Original Series “The Muppets Mayhem”

By Matthew Soberman
WDW News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cameras are rolling and the Electric Mayhem are ready for their moment in the spotlight as filming has begun on the upcoming Disney+ Original Series “The Muppets Mayhem.”. Last night, series co-creator Jeff Yorkes announced the start of filming on Twitter. Muppet performer Matt Vogel, who performs...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Losing Hugely Popular Emmy-Winning Comedy Series to Hulu

Netflix has tons of great content but the streamer is losing a hugely popular, and Emmy-winning, comedy series that is moving to Hulu. Deadline reports that all six seasons of Schitt's Creek are leaving Netflix this fall, but will pop back up on Hulu on Oct. 3. This makes just one more in a string of big comedies, such as The Office and Friends, being pulled from Netflix and moved to another streaming service.
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

Logo Revealed for 2023 ‘The Haunted Mansion’ Film

During Cinemacon today, Disney showed off the schedule of their upcoming films. Though there were no surprises on the schedule, it did reveal the logo for the upcoming “The Haunted Mansion” film. Here is the photo shared by One Take News on Twitter. The logo resembles the same...
MOVIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Jacobson
Person
Lilly Singh
Person
Dave Goelz
Person
Bill Barretta
Person
Jerry Nelson
Person
David Rudman
Person
Adam F. Goldberg
Person
Tahj Mowry
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Original Series#The Electric Mayhem#Billbarretta#Sgt
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles star lines up new TV series

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J has added yet another TV job to his very busy schedule. The actor will be returning this autumn for the 14th season of the West Coast NCIS spin-off as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and he is currently co-hosting the CBS reality show Come Dance With Me with NCIS: LA co-star Chris O'Donnell.
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
WDW News Today

‘Haunted Mansion’ Film Plot Details Revealed, Will Take Place in New Orleans

Disney has now released officially released the logo for the new ‘Haunted Mansion’ film, which will be released in theaters March 10, 2023. Walt Disney Pictures’ “Haunted Mansion,” is based on Disney’s classic theme parks attraction and starring a star-studded ensemble cast that includes LaKeith Stanfield “Knives Out,” Tiffany Haddish “Bad Trip,” Owen Wilson Marvel’s “Loki,” Danny DeVito “Jumanji: The Next Level,” Rosario Dawson “Zombieland: Double Tap” and Chase Dillon “The Underground Railroad.” The film was directed by Justin Simien “Bad Hair,” “Dear White People” and produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich “Aladdin.” Nick Reynolds “Easter Sunday” and Tom Peitzman “The Lion King” are the executive producers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ComicBook

Disney Releases 2022-2023 Movie Slate Image

Disney revealed its full movie slate for both 2022 and 2023 during a presentation at CinemaCon on Wednesday. Producer Jon Landau ran through the entire lineup, starting off with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (slated to premiere on May 6) followed by Lightyear (June 17), The Bob's Burgers Movie (May 27), Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8), The Banshees of Inisherin (Oct. 21), a re-release of Avatar (Sept. 24), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11), Amsterdam (Nov. 4), The Menu (Nov. 18), Strange World (Nov. 23), Avatar: The Way of Water (Dec. 16), The Marvels (Feb. 17, 2023), The Haunted Mansion (March 10, 2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023), Indiana Jones (June 30, 2023), The Little Mermaid (May 26, 2023) and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (July 28, 2023). Stay tuned for more information on the releases of all the films as they become available!
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Old Man’: FX Sets June Premiere Date For Jeff Bridges Series

Click here to read the full article. A new FX drama is returning Jeff Bridges to action for a seven-episode season that begins on Thursday, June 17 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX, with streaming available the next day on Hulu. FX’s The Old Man will premiere with the first two episodes of its seven-episode season. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on “Dan Chase” (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA...
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

Original ‘Avatar’ Returning to Theaters With Remastered Picture and Audio

The original 2009 “Avatar” film will be returning to theaters on September 23, with remastered picture and audio. This is just a couple of months before “Avatar The Way of Water” is released in December. The sequel’s title and information about the trailer was announced at CinemaCon today.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

New Sparkling Rainbow Mickey Pride Keychain at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. In addition to new rainbow pride jewelry, Disneyland Resort has a new rainbow Mickey keychain. We found this at World of Disney in Downtown Disney District. Rainbow Mickey Keychain – $11.99. The keychain is Mickey-shaped. The...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Showtimes Posted for Return of Fantasmic! at Disneyland on May 28, 2022

Disneyland posted showtimes for Fantasmic, which returns on May 28, 2022. Beginning on May 28, 2022, Fantasmic will show at 9:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. In related news, Disneyland is about to launch a project to improve the traffic flow of New Orleans Square before “Fantasmic” returns. Are...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy