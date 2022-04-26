ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

No Watching, But How to Listen to Hogs-UCA

By allHOGS Staff
All Hogs
All Hogs
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fw6yu_0fKsooBk00

It's an old-school only way to follow tonight's game, but you can hear it online.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus, the Razorbacks are returning to Dickey-Stephens Park.

And the only way to keep up with the game is listen to Phil Elson online at HitThatLine.com or on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs or 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

No. 5 Arkansas (31-9), winners of 17 consecutive midweek games, head down to North Little Rock for the first time since the 2019 season to play UCA (18-20).

Tuesday’s night first pitch from inside the home of the Arkansas Travelers, the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, is set for 6 p.m.

Schedule

6 p.m. Tuesday
vs. UCA • Listen Live Stats

Matchups

UCA RHP Oliver Laufman (0-0, 10.24 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Will McEntire (1-0, 1.17 ERA)

Series History

Arkansas and UCA will meet for the second time this season and just the third time in history on Tuesday night.

Highlighted by Dylan Leach’s cycle, the Razorbacks dismantled the Bears, 21-9, in their midweek clash earlier this year.

The Razorback catcher finished his career night at the plate 5-for-5 with five runs batted in, becoming the second Arkansas player to hit for the cycle since 1994. Robert Moore also accomplished the feat against UCA during the 2021 season, going 4-for-4 with six RBI against the Bears.

Leading Off

• Since 2010, Arkansas is 9-1 overall in games played at Dickey-Stephens Park.

• Prior to the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Hogs had played a non-conference game in North Little Rock every year since 2010.

• The Hogs are undefeated in their last 13 contests against in-state opponents, a streak that dates to the 2019 campaign.

• RHP Will McEntire will make his third start of the season on the mound in Tuesday night’s contest against UCA. The Bryant native is 1-0 on the year with a 1.17 ERA and 10 strikeouts over 7.2 innings of work.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 16 News

WATCH: Garth Brooks previews concert at Razorback Stadium

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Country superstar Garth Brooks is holding a press conference before he takes the stage at Razorback Stadium on Saturday night. You can watch the press conference in the player above beginning at 3 p.m. Brooks, the No. 1 selling solo artist in American history with over 157 million records sold, will […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Arkansas

According to the latest Forbes billionaire list, there are 2,688 billionaires in the world. A few of these live in Arkansas- with the familiar names of Jim and Ron Walton at the top of the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uca#Hogs#Bears#Baseball#Sports#Espn Arkansas#The Arkansas Travelers#The Seattle Mariners
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama backup quarterback Blake Jarrett entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening, according to Rivals. The sophomore recently joined the Crimson Tide roster this spring as a walk-on after leaving Vanderbilt where he previously went to school. He did not take a snap at Vanderbilt last season. According to Hudl,...
ALABAMA STATE
THV11

Arkansas family catches bear on Ring doorbell camera

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Springtime in Arkansas brings many things – blooming plants, warmer weather, and even animals too. It's something that some in North Little Rock are already seeing. Unfortunately, these specific animals are quite large--they're bears--and officials urge you to keep your distance if you come across one.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
WAFB

No. 22 LSU struggles in loss to UNO

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU (27-13, 10-8 SEC) struggled in a 9-4 loss to the University of New Orleans (22-16, 8-7 SLC) on Tuesday, April 26 from Maestri Field. Ty Floyd (4-3) was the losing pitcher for the Tigers after pitching 1.1 innings allowing four hits, and three runs. LSU committed two more errors bringing their season total to 58.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hot Springs, AR
Sports
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Hot Springs, AR
City
North Little Rock, AR
KTAL

Northwestern State takes down Grambling, 8-3

GRAMBLING, La (Northwestern State University) – It took nearly six innings for the Northwestern State baseball team to get its first hit Tuesday night at Grambling. Once the Demons broke the seal, everything flowed much smoother. No-hit until the sixth, Northwestern State rebounded with a pivotal two-out rally in...
GRAMBLING, LA
KARK

Lopez Joins Razorback MBB Staff

FAYETTEVILLE – Matt Lopez has been named special assistant to the head coach, University of Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman announced today. With the Razorbacks, Lopez will gather and disseminate analytics, prepare film for opponent scouting for both coaches and players and serve as the academic liaison. Lopez served...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Hutch Post

Wind Surge win Thursday in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Wind Surge scored seven runs on nine hits to win 7-4 in game two of the six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers behind an efficient start from Louie Varland on the mound. Wichita grabbed an early second inning 3-0 lead from smart base running...
WICHITA, KS
KARK

Jackson Woodard Awarded Scholarship

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore linebacker Jackson Woodard has seen his hard work and determination at Arkansas payoff in the form of a scholarship from Sam Pittman. Woodard, 6-3, 228, came to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on from Little Rock Christian. Woodard played in 11 games in 2021 with seven tackles, including five solo. That followed a true freshman season in 2020 when he played in four games and recorded two tackles. Since he only played in four games that preserved his redshirt season.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas vs. South Carolina: Game preview, how to stream Friday’s opener

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks look to stay hot this weekend as they host the South Carolina Gamecocks for a three-game series this weekend at Bogle Park. Arkansas continues its string of dominance, as they grabbed national attention by sweeping No. 9 Florida last weekend in Gainesville. That series win was the sixth series win in as many tries this season for the Razorbacks. The Gamecocks have found success this season, but not when it matters most. South Carolina enters this weekend at Arkansas with a 2-16 record in SEC play and has not won a game against an SEC opponent since...
GAINESVILLE, FL
actionnews5.com

Memphis Tiger football adds transfer linemen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger Football team just picked up a couple of commitments from the transfer portal. Both are defensive linemen. CorMontae Hamilton is coming home to Memphis after starting his career at Ohio State. The former Whitehaven High star was rated the No. 22 tight end...
MEMPHIS, TN
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
2K+
Followers
848
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy