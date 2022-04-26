ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Parents sue after death of Tyre Sampson from Florida drop-tower ride

By Nexstar Media Wire, Staci DaSilva
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPJjS_0fKsoapa00

ORLANDO, Fla. ( WFLA ) — The parents of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell to his death from a 430-foot drop-tower ride in central Florida’s tourist district, have filed a lawsuit against the ride’s owner, manufacturer and landlord.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in state court in Orlando, claimed the defendants were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride.

Disney in Texas? Judge invites company to move amid DeSantis feud

The defendants are also accused of failing to warn their 6-foot-2-inch, 380-pound son about the risks of going on the ride and not providing an appropriate restraint system.

Michael Haggard, the attorney representing Sampson’s mother Nekia Dodd, claimed that the ride’s over-the-shoulder harness restraint should have been supplemented with a seat belt.

“That seat belt costs $22 a seat. They could have run this ride 2-3 times and paid for [belts on every seat] on the first night of its operations,” Haggard said. “We wouldn’t be talking right now and Tyre would be out on a football field with his mom rooting him on.”

According to preliminary findings from a forensic examination , it was discovered that the harness proximity sensor on Tyre’s seat, Seat 1, was manually loosened, allowing operators to seat larger-sized riders within the seven-inch restraint opening.

Mobile woman accused of not paying bill, hits employee with car

This manual adjustment caused Tyre’s seat to be improperly secured, leading him to fall from the 430-ride to his death.

“I think that’s an incredibly important fact. It’s also important who knew about it. Did the manufacturer know about it? Did Icon Park know it was occurring?” asked Haggard.

The Quest Engineering report determined there were no mechanical or electrical failures of the ride itself.

According to documents obtained by WFLA , the operations manual lists the maximum weight for the ride as less than 287 pounds. Tyre Sampson’s father said the boy weighed more than 300 pounds.

1 arrested after short car chase in Mobile

Orlando Slingshot, the owner and operator of the ride, sent WFLA a statement after the lawsuit was filed Monday.

“Orlando Slingshot continues to fully cooperate with the State during its investigation, and we will continue to do so until it has officially concluded. We reiterate that all protocols, procedures and safety measures provided by the manufacturer of the ride were followed,” wrote Orlando Slingshot, in part.

In a statement, ICON Park said park officials were “deeply troubled” about the state’s preliminary findings.

The ride had only been in operation for less than six months and was inspected in December, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Wfla
WKRG News 5

Woman killed in Ensley shooting identified

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman is dead and two men are injured after a shooting in Ensley on Friday night, police said. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department said that west precinct officers responded to calls of a person with a gun in the 1400 block of 33rd St in Endley. On […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Val Demings' lonely run against Marco Rubio

Zero — There are still a few months to go before Florida is fully immersed in another contentious campaign season, but right now no one appears to be locking down time for television ads in the state, according to an analysis down by AdImpact. Next door — Significant ad-buying...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy