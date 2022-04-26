14-year-old Cleveland girl found safe
CLEVELAND (WJW)– Authorities were asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on April 12.
The teen left her home on West 130th Street in Cleveland at about 9 p.m. and has not been seen since, the Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults said.
She was located safe Tuesday night.
