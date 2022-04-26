ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-year-old Cleveland girl found safe

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Authorities were asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on April 12.

Murder victim’s brother attacks killer in Cuyahoga County court

The teen left her home on West 130th Street in Cleveland at about 9 p.m. and has not been seen since, the Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults said.

She was located safe Tuesday night.

