ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Lou Williams Praises J.R. Smith on Twitter

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z74Bt_0fKsoHFt00

The former NBA champion has become a standout student-athlete

View the original article to see embedded media.

Atlanta Hawks backup guard Lou Williams is a busy man. The 35-year-old only tweets sporadically, but when he speaks, people listen. That's why it was so cool to see Williams giving props to former NBA shooting guard J.R. Smith. See the Tweet below.

First of all, shout out to J.R. Smith for becoming a standout student-athlete at North Carolina A&T. You are never too old to learn something new, try different experiences, or kick Gen-Z kids' butts in golf. The 36-year-old NBA champion is accomplishing all of those feats.

The jokes which Williams is referring to are most likely involving Smith's infamous mistake in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals. However, what people forget is that Smith went on to win another championship with LeBron James for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Despite Smith making the most out of a bad situation, he still had to deal with the fallout from the mistake for some time after. In a 2019 interview with the All The Smoke podcast, Smith went into greater detail and explained what was going through his mind during that moment.

It's great to see Smith bounce back from that unfortunate situation and Williams celebrating a friend's achievement. Positive vibes only in Atlanta. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news.

Recommended For You

Denzel Washington Hypes Up Miami Heat

New Adidas Trae Young 1 is Literally Fire

The De'Andre Hunter Dilemma

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins goes after another one of his old teams

After giving the Sacramento Kings the middle finger, DeMarcus Cousins has another one ready for another former team of his. The Denver Nuggets center Cousins spoke in a wide-ranging interview this week with SI’s Chris Mannix. In the interview, Cousins went after the Houston Rockets, whom he played for during the 2020-21 season.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Gilbert Arenas’ Comment On Steph Curry Going Viral

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been a deadly sixth man off the bench as he continues to work his way back up to full minutes. In Curry’s absence, rising-star Jordan Poole has emerged as a productive starting option — helping the Warriors to a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Famous Lakers staffer leaving team after rocky season

The Los Angeles Lakers should be looking a lot different next season, and that will include their training staff as well. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday that longtime Lakers staffer Judy Seto, the team’s director of sports performance, is no longer a member of the team following the expiration of her contract.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Lou Williams
NBC Sports

Losing Iguodala at least one week 'huge loss' for Warriors

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Wednesday night's Game 5 matchup in Golden State's first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. This isn't the first game he has missed this series, and it won't be the last he misses in these playoffs. Iguodala has been ruled out...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Los Angeles Lakers#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
890
Followers
584
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy