Explain Florida’s inexcusable delay on mortgage help | Editorial

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 2 days ago

The Florida website for homeowner assistance — meant to be the magic portal to $676 million in mortgage relief and other assistance for Floridians whose finances were ravaged by COVID — offers a reassuring promise.

“Relief is here for homeowners impacted by the pandemic,” it says, listing loan payments, utility charges and past due taxes as eligible for aid allocated through the federal Homeowner Assistance Fund.

Nearly 23,000 Floridians have sought help under the HAF program , and they’re learning that “relief is here” actually means “relief is around here somewhere and sooner or later you might get some.” Thus far the state has distributed funds only to more than 200, totaling over $1 million, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Economic Opportunity told the Orlando Sentinel’s Trevor Fraser.

That’s less than a fraction of 1% of the money that’s meant to get into the hands of struggling Americans to help them stay in their homes.

What’s the holdup? Other states are far ahead of Florida.

New York has closed applications because it may be close to spending its allocation. Alabama has distributed or obligated nearly half the money it received, earmarking $47 million in relief for 845 homeowners. Arizona has sent $8.2 million to 1,447 recipients. California has processed $26 million for 804 households. Tiny Rhode Island has processed $5 million in payments for 192 homeowners.

Meanwhile, almost all of the Floridians who signed up in February are still waiting to hear about the status of their applications. Many of them are low-income seniors or working families. Some are facing increasing demands to catch up on loans that have been in a suspended status called forbearance. Some have already received notices of pending foreclosure.

Among the 23,000 waiting for help, how many have been desperately scraping together enough cash or working extra hours to make it from month to month, holding out because they’ve been promised help? Every week of delay means more residents at the end of their ability to hang on, and in significantly worse financial shape than they would be if they’d abandoned the fight months ago. If forced from their homes, they are ineligible for HAF assistance, and meanwhile their modestly priced homes are being snapped up by investors who convert them into rental properties.

This inexcusable delay calls to mind another fiasco — the state’s administration of enhanced unemployment benefits, which saw millions of frustrated and increasingly desperate Floridians trying to navigate a balky website that for many wouldn’t even load. Once in, many reported being improperly denied or sent the wrong benefit amounts.

It might be coincidence that the same agency that botched that program is in charge of this one: DEO, the thoroughly overloaded Department of Economic Opportunity, which also oversees job-growth and economic-development efforts.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, wondered if the foot-dragging could be influenced by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desire to portray Florida as fully recovered from the pandemic. If so, it was a miscalculation. The more time passes, the more terror and anguish we’ll hear from Floridians who fought as hard as they could to hang on to their homes, waiting for help that didn’t arrive in time.

But we see another possible philosophy at work, the same one that prompted DeSantis’ rejection of an estimated $400 million in extended unemployment benefits that could have helped 500,000 Floridians. The state’s logic was brutally clear: Floridians should get back to work, and those who couldn’t (or, in the state’s view, wouldn’t) didn’t deserve help.

The governor knows the reality: Floridians are back at work. But many fell so far behind in the first year of the pandemic that it could take years for them to regain equilibrium. They’re also reeling from increased property insurance and fuel costs.

They deserve help. Instead, they’re enduring delays, uncertainty and the growing risk of losing their single biggest asset while knowing that Florida was sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars meant to help them out.

DeSantis should be demanding answers — and a plan to speed up assistance — from DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. We hope the governor will take action, before Floridians run out of time to save their homes.

The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney, and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Editorials are the opinion of the Board and written by one of its members or a designee. To contact us, email at letters@sun-sentinel.com .

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Proposed federal condo act would help owners fund vital structural repairs

Relief from those dreaded special assessments that condo owners must pay to fund building repairs is a considerable way off. But a bill recently introduced in Congress by Florida Reps. Charlie Crist and Debbie Wasserman Schultz could take some of the pressure off associations whose member-owners are hard-pressed to pay, according to the Community Association Institute, a Virginia-based ...
SURFSIDE, FL
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

