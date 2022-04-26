ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Teenage Suspect Arrested, Loaded Handgun Recovered After Atlantic City Shooting: Police

By Jon Craig
 2 days ago
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A teenage suspect was arrested with a loaded handgun after a shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Sunday, April 24, at 6:48 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to the 600 block of north Raleigh Avenue in reference to a male that was shot. Arriving officers found a shooting victim, 15, of Atlantic City suffering from a single gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Officer Joseph Kelly Jr. acquired details about the suspect, a 15-year-old male from Atlantic City, and broadcasted that information to responding units.

At 7:13 p.m., Officers LaQuay Green and Wahab Malik, stopped a boy matching the description of the suspect near Ohio Avenue and Bacharach Boulevard. The officers found a loaded handgun on the teen and placed him in custody without incident, police said.

The juvenile was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and aggravated assault. He was being held in the Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
