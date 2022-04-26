ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gov. Newsom's Office Gives Update On Suspending California Gas Tax Increase

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rHHU7_0fKsnpn200
Photo: Getty Images

Gov. Gavin Newsom 's office informed residents that California likely won't halt the scheduled gas tax increase due to lawmakers not being able to meet a May 1 deadline. The proposal to put a pause on the annual tax hike was first reported at the start of this yea r as part of a package of bills Newsom introduced to ease the burden of rising gas prices in the state. The governor has also proposed a direct rebate to drivers via debit cards .

To stop the gas tax's inflation adjustment from taking effect on July 1, Politico explained that lawmakers would need to pass legislation by Sunday as an early-action budget item. Unfortunately, lawmakers have yet to introduce any legislation on the gas tax halt. “It is clear now that the Legislature will not act in time to provide that immediate, limited relief,” a spokesperson for Newsom, Alex Stack said in a statement. “But we look forward to working with lawmakers on the Governor’s proposal for direct payments to Californians wrestling with rising prices.”

While the gas tax hike pause won't be happening, the gas rebate is still in play. While more information has been released , there are still a lot of blanks like exactly how much money residents would receive and who would be eligible.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Report urges California panel to deny desalination plant

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A report issued Monday urges a California coastal panel to deny a proposal to build a $1.4 billion desalination plant that would draw on the ocean to expand water sources in Southern California. Staff for the California Coastal Commission recommended the panel reject Poseidon Water’s proposal to build the 50 million […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
FOXBusiness

California to raise its gas tax, already the highest in the nation

California lawmakers appear unlikely to pause the annual summer increase in the state's gasoline tax ahead of a May 1 deadline, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said on Monday. Newsom, a Democrat, had previously expressed support for helping California motorists experiencing pain at the pump by waiting to implement a 5.6% tax hike scheduled to take effect on July 1. The tax is used to fund roads and other infrastructure projects; the state's Legislative Analyst's Office projected the tax will generate about $8.8 billion in revenue during the 2021-22 fiscal year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTLA

Newsom’s controversial CARE Court proposal moves forward

California lawmakers decided on Tuesday to move forward with a proposal that could force those who are homeless and severely mentally ill into treatment. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s CARE Court proposal was voted on by members of the state Senate Judiciary Committee. Despite the proposal passing the committee with unanimous support, the controversial plan has several […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California inmate overdoses plummet under drug program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The spiraling number of overdose deaths and hospitalizations among California prison inmates fell dramatically during the first two years of a program that uses prescribed drugs to treat more incarcerated addicts than any such program in the country, officials said Tuesday. The rate of overdose...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Gas Prices#Californians
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Gas Price
SFGate

About 6M Californians ordered to cut water use amid drought

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California's gigantic water supplier has taken the unprecedented step of requiring about 6 million people to cut their outdoor watering to one day a week as an extended drought plagues the state following another dry winter. The board of the Metropolitan Water District of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy