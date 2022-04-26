ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl who shared edibles at Ohio school thought they were ‘Easter candy,’ police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Orri Benatar, Joe Clark
 3 days ago

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A 10-year-old Ohio girl brought cannabis gummies to her elementary school and shared them with friends, thinking they were leftover “Easter candy,” court records released Tuesday reveal.

The girl’s father, Scott Macre , 43, is facing charges that include endangering children and possession of a controlled substance. The children who consumed the gummies Friday at Windermere Elementary fell ill shortly afterward and were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Court documents say that Macre said he bought the gummies in Colorado in 2018 and used them for a medical condition. On Thursday, he took them while intoxicated and fell asleep. When he woke up, he put them in a kitchen cabinet instead of returning them to the bedroom where he normally stored them.

The gummies were described as 50-milligram THC gummy tablets. The five children who ate them suffered from nausea, hallucinations and elevated heart rates, records said. The girl told a school nurse she got the “candy” from a glass jar in her kitchen cabinet.

The Ohio Marijuana Card said that ingestion of 50 milligrams of THC can cause “extreme” side effects such as rapid heart rate and pain and that 50-100 milligrams of THC should be taken by “experienced THC individuals only.”

After being alerted of the incident at the school, Macre returned home, asked detectives to wait outside and disposed of the remaining edibles, records state, before consenting to a search.

