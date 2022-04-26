ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norchad Omier announces transfer to Hurricanes basketball team

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

The Hurricanes are filling out their roster after losing several men’s basketball players from last season’s Elite Eight run.

Norchad Omier, the Sun Belt’s Player of the Year last season at Arkansas State, announced he will transfer to Miami, choosing the Hurricanes over Florida State, Georgetown and Texas Tech. He announced his decision on The Field of 68 podcast.

“Our coaching staff is extremely excited to add Norchad to the Miami basketball program,” Hurricanes coach Jim Larrañaga said in a press release. “While his stats and accomplishments speak for themselves, what we love most about Norchad are his non-stop motor and competitive fire.

“In addition to being among the most dominant rebounders I’ve seen at the college level, Norchad is also an efficient scorer and a prolific defender who has proven himself as one of the best forwards in the country. We are eager to welcome Norchad and his family to The U.”

Omier, a 6-foot-7, 232-pound forward, had a dominant 2021-22 season. He had 17.9 points and 12.2 rebounds per game last season. In two seasons at Arkansas State, he averaged 15.6 points and 12.2 rebounds. In addition to being last year’s Sun Belt Player of the Year, he is a two-time Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year.

Omier played in six games for the Nicaraguan national team at the FIBA World Cup 2023 qualifiers last summer, averaging 15.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals.

Omier is the second transfer to join the Hurricanes in the past three days. Kansas State guard Nijel Pack announced his transfer to UM on Saturday.

