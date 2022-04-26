ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Suspect in Oconee County shooting earlier this month now in custody

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kyEvq_0fKsndRY00

An Upstate man wanted in connection to a shooting earlier this month is now in custody. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says 47 year old, Nathan Fred McCall has been arrested on a charge of Attempted Murder.

McCall was taken into custody by SLED Task Force Agents around 4 AM Tuesday morning on Kimberly Lane in the Cheohee Valley area of Tamassee. McCall had been on the run April 8th. Investigators say he shot a man in the head, injuring him critically during an incident near Flat Shoals Road in Walhalla. McCall is being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

Comments / 1

Related
WSAV News 3

Chatham County police arrest suspect tied to multiple crimes

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department arrested a suspect wanted for allegedly committing several crimes. Larry Johnson, 45, is charged in connection to a crime that occurred on the west side of Chatham County in January. Johnson is facing armed robbery, home invasion, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and financial card theft charges. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tamassee, SC
County
Oconee County, SC
Oconee County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Walhalla, SC
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Attempted Murder#Sled Task Force Agents
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Police need help to find shoplifting suspect in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police need help identifying a woman as a shoplifting suspect in Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, the woman is wanted for committing felony larcenies over the past few weeks at the Asheville outlets. Contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110, if you have any information about the identity […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

2 teens, 2 adults arrested with multiple charges

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Two teens and two adults were arrested Monday for multiple crimes. According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the patrol division responded in the early morning to a reference of suspicious subjects in the area of Old Gilberttown Road. A deputy noticed a Dodge truck driving without their lights on, authorities said. […]
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
The Independent

Georgia to pay $4.8M in state trooper's killing of Black man

The state of Georgia has agreed to pay a $4.8 million legal settlement to the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a state trooper trying to pull him over for a broken tail light.The office of Georgia's attorney general confirmed the hefty settlement amount Friday. The trooper who killed Julian Lewis was swiftly fired by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with murder following the 2020 killing. But the prosecution of the former trooper, Jacob Thompson, stalled last summer when a grand jury in rural Screven County declined to indict him.Atlanta attorney Andrew Lampros said...
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy