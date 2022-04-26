Suspect in Oconee County shooting earlier this month now in custody

An Upstate man wanted in connection to a shooting earlier this month is now in custody. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says 47 year old, Nathan Fred McCall has been arrested on a charge of Attempted Murder.

McCall was taken into custody by SLED Task Force Agents around 4 AM Tuesday morning on Kimberly Lane in the Cheohee Valley area of Tamassee. McCall had been on the run April 8th. Investigators say he shot a man in the head, injuring him critically during an incident near Flat Shoals Road in Walhalla. McCall is being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.