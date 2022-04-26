‘Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship’ free live stream: How to watch online without cable

Variety reports the decision to not make any new scripted content is part of the newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery's attempt at cost-cutting. "It is unclear what will happen to TBS and TNT’s current slate of scripted programming," report Variety's Jennifer Maas and Joe Otterson. "After ramping up their scripted programming efforts in the past decade, both TNT and TBS have significantly pared down their scripted offerings in the last few years." TBS only has four scripted comedies left: The Last OG, Miracle Workers, Chad and American Dad!, while TNT has two dramas: American Kingdom and Snowpiercer. ALSO: Damon Wayans Jr.'s comedy Kill the Orange-Faced Bear is not moving forward at TBS amid Warner Bros. Discovery cost-cutting, but it will be shopped to other outlets.
