'We're sending much love and hope': Iowa sends 300,000 meals to Ukraine

By Ian Richardson, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
Hundreds of Iowans donned hairnets and gloves on Monday and Tuesday to package 300,000 meals to send to Ukraine.

The rice and pasta-based, nutrient-fortified meals will join another 30,000 that were sent earlier in the month through a partnership with Meals of the Heartland, a faith-based Iowa nonprofit. The meals will go to help meet the needs of Ukranian residents as Russia's invasion of the country continues.

"To our friends in Ukraine, we're sending much love and hope from Iowa, and it's coming soon," Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday as she attended the event to help assemble the meals.

Reynolds made her remarks at the Hy-Vee Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines during the "Unite for Ukraine" packaging event. She spoke in front of dozens of tables surrounded by workers, including several Hy-Vee employees, as they assembled the ingredients into bags.

The night before, she said, some legislators and state agency staff had also been among the contributors who packaged the first 50,000 meals.

Iowa has partnered with Meals of the Heartland to help coordinate donations of meals. The most recent project was funded through a $50,000 donation from Hy-Vee. The state of Iowa helped coordinate transportation for the meals, but the meal donations will not cause the state any direct expense, Reynolds said.

Meals from the Heartland executive director Greg Dehaai said the West Des Moines-based nonprofit had needed assistance with logistics and fundraising to send meals to Ukraine and thanked Hy-Vee and the state for their assistance.

"This is what Iowans are all about," he said of the support for the event.

He said early next week, the 24 pallets of food will be transported to Chicago by truck free of charge through a partnership with Decker Truck Line Inc. in Fort Dodge. They will then be flown overseas.

Reynolds said each box of meals will include an uplifting message meant to help bring hope to the Ukranians that receive them. The meals will go to regions in Ukraine including Cherkasy, which has had a sister-state relationship with Iowa since 1996.

“People in Ukraine who've endured ongoing attacks for weeks, they need to be reminded that they're not alone in all of this, that people around the world do care and have not forgotten about them," Reynolds said.

The meals are in addition to previous aid Iowa has already sent to aid the effort in Ukraine. Last month, Iowa law enforcement agencies donated boxes of helmets, vests and ballistic shields to be used by Ukrainian soldiers. Reynolds said Tuesday that those items were shipped to Ukraine last week.

Reynolds has said Iowa also "stands ready" to accept Ukrainian refugees.

Some Iowa resettlement agencies have struggled to meet the demand for services needed by more than 900 Afghan refugees who have arrived in Iowa since Kabul fell to the Taliban.

Reynolds' office has said they expect Ukrainian refugees to arrive in a less hurried fashion, giving the state more time to plan and work with agencies. Reynolds has also said her office is continuing to work with Des Moines-area refugee resettlement agencies to help address issues that Afghan refugees are facing after arriving in Iowa.

Meanwhile, House Democrats have called for the House Oversight Committee to hear testimony from the state Bureau of Refugee Services in the Department of Human Services to see what it can do on the issue, first reported in the Des Moines Register. So far, the committee has not scheduled a meeting.

Ian Richardson covers the Iowa Statehouse for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at irichardson@registermedia.com, at 515-284-8254, or on Twitter at @DMRIanR.

Comments / 0

The Des Moines Register

