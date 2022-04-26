Man sought in separate groping incidents on Bronx streets: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are looking to identify a man wanted in connection to two gropings that occurred in the Bronx in March and April, authorities said.

The first incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, inside of a residential building in the vicinity of East 182 Street and Crotona Avenue in Crotona, where a 31-year-old woman was approached by the suspect who grabbed her buttocks, officials said.

The second incident occurred at around 3:35 on Monday, April 11, in the vicinity of 181st Street and Honeywell Avenue.

Police said a 23-year-old woman was approached by the suspect who pulled her pants down and touched her private area and buttocks.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).