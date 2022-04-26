ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welcome to Rockville: What to know before you go to Daytona Beach rock music festival

By Jim Abbott, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago
Are you ready to rock?

It won’t be long until the infield at Daytona International Speedway again will erupt with the combined roar of nearly 90 heavy-metal bands and some 160,000-plus screaming fans at the Welcome to Rockville music festival May 19-22 in Daytona Beach.

Although it’s a bummer that Foo Fighters bowed out of the band’s closing-night headlining set in the wake of the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, veteran industrial-rock outfit Nine Inch Nails has been added to that slot. So that's cool.

That’s not the only lineup change:

After canceling its 2022 tour dates, Parkway Drive also is no longer on the bill at Rockville. Likewise, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder and Solence also will be missing the festival.

On the plus side, Underoath, RED, John Harvie and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown have been added to the lineup by the event’s Los Angeles-based promoter Danny Wimmer Presents.

Got all that? Good.

If you’re headed to Rockville, here are some things to know — courtesy of the event’s official website — before the amps are cranked to 11:

When and where will my favorite bands be playing?

An updated full schedule with set times will be posted about two weeks before the show via the event’s website, welcometorockville.com, as well as its social media pages and mobile app.

What time do the gates open daily?

Gate times are TBD at this point, but will be announced closer to the event. Typically, gates open between 11 a.m. and noon.

Will there be ATMs and lockers?

Yes, and yes. Lockers will be available for rent on-site in both GA and VIP areas. Lockers measure 8 inches tall, 12 inches wide and 18 inches deep, and include a universal phone charger. Lockers can be reserved online at bit.ly/3xVbA7i.

Will there be COVID protocols in place?

Specific COVID-19 safety protocol will be shared closer to the event, adhering to current guidelines of local, state and national health officials.

Preventative health measures (i.e. proof of negative COVID-19 test or COVID-19 vaccination, etc.) may be required, according to the event’s website. Protocols will be communicated as early as possible and are subject to change at any time.

What can I bring with me to the festival?

Cellphones and small portable chargers; sunscreen (non-aerosol); one factory-sealed bottle of water or one empty plastic refillable water bottle; binoculars; towels and light blankets; small point-and-shoot digital camera; hat and sunglasses; earplugs; sealed packs of cigarettes and cigars; vape pens and e-cigarettes.

What isn’t allowed into the festival?

The following items aren't permitted: large bags, backpacks or duffle bags; coolers or picnic baskets; outside food or beverage (except for a single sealed bottle of water); Yetis or Hydro Flasks; glass containers; strollers; video cameras or GoPros; audio recording devices; laptops or tablets; professional cameras or cameras with removable lenses; selfie sticks; lasers or laser pointers; drones; chairs; umbrellas; hula hoops or totems; balloons or beach balls; confetti or glow sticks; aerosol cans; whistles or air horns; fireworks or explosives; musical instruments of any kind; refillable hydration packs; weapons; drugs or drug paraphernalia; pets (with exception of service animals); colors or patches; chains, chain wallets or spikes; unauthorized vending or advertising; walkie talkies or two-way radios.

Will re-entry be allowed at the festival?

Re-entry is not permitted unless you are camping on-site and have a camping wristband. If there is an emergency and you must leave, please speak to a supervisor at the gate.

What if I have more questions?

There's plenty more information on the event at the festival's official website, welcometorockville.com.

