After a slow start, solar has been booming in Virginia. From having zero large-scale solar farms in 2015, the commonwealth now has 51 in operation, with more than half found in the central and Southside regions. Distributed solar — which includes rooftop solar and small ground arrays that provide power at or near the place […] The post Five takeaways from the landmark Virginia Solar Survey appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO