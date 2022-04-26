Detroit Tigers release lineup for series opener vs. Twins

The Vikings traded back in the NFL draft from #12 in the first round to #32 with the Detroit Lions swapping 2nd round picks and the Vikings get the Lions' 3rd rounder. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says his initial reaction is that the Vikings didn't get the value they should have in the deal by moving 20 spots back in the 1st round. Souhan says the Vikings enabled the Lions to land what could end up being a premiere receiver in Jameson Williams. He says he would have liked to see a more high impact player that you could theoretically get at #12 as opposed to #32.

