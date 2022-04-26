ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Riverside County Sheriff Bianco's request to hike deputies’ extra duty pay approved

By City News Service
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cZ8Gw_0fKsldVy00

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco’s request to increase overtime extra duty rates charged for services at events that require the use of deputies and other personnel.

In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board authorized Bianco to implement the revised overtime pay schedule, with increases phased in over the next three fiscal years.

The changes reflect the costs borne by the sheriff’s department when deputies, investigators, crime scene technicians -- even helicopter mechanics -- perform work outside of their normal schedules, such as for parades, festivals and other “special events,” officials said.

The new rates apply to school districts, courts and the cities that contract for law enforcement services.

Under the revised OT pay schedule, the cost for a deputy who works extra hours outside of his or her customary assignments will be $97.77 per hour in fiscal year 2022-23, compared to $94.01 currently.

The charge for a sheriff’s corporal will go from $100.10 to $104.11 per hour, while a sergeant’s rate will rise from $128.55 to $133.69, according to agency documents.

A lieutenant’s extra duty pay will bump up to $106.35, compared to $102.26 per hour currently.

Additional hikes are authorized for fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25. The net result will be a deputy sheriff’s hourly extra duty comp going from $94.01 now to $101.68 by July 2024.

A total of 155 positions -- sworn and non-sworn -- were listed in sheriff’s documents. Increases were sought for all titles and classifications in the next fiscal year. However, after 2022-23, some pay rates will freeze for some positions under the revised schedule submitted to the board.

The new extra duty rates will take effect on July 1.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun:

Comments / 8

Black Tooth
2d ago

Feel free to increase my taxes if it is going to pay our law enforcement. I’m not talking about the corrupt FBI Stasi agents we have now but the cops on the streets

Reply
2
