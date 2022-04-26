ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Sam Horsfield earns first top 20 finish on PGA Tour

By Joel Helm
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vi5j8_0fKskoKa00

After a promising start to the 2022 season, followed by a stint plagued by injury, Ridge Community graduate Sam Horsfield earned his first top-20 finish on the PGA Tour over the weekend at the Zurich Classic in Avondale, Louisiana.

Playing in the PGA Tour’s only two-man event alongside native countryman Matt Wallace, Horsfield began his first PGA event of the season with a birdie in the best-ball format en route to an impressive opening nine hole tally of 5-under par 31. More birdies from Horsfield on holes 10 and 11 brought the team to 7-under par, and a final birdie on the par-3 17th from Wallace brought the team to 8-under par 64, a tie for 18th place.

On day two, with the format moving to a tricky true alternate shot, the duo started strong on their opening nine, posting a 3-under par 33 on the back of three team birdies on holes 2, 6, and 9. After a bogey on the short par-4 10th, the duo played steady golf coming in, carding eight straight pars to finish with a 2-under par 70 to maintain their position going into the weekend.

On Saturday, going back to the best-ball format, a trio of birdies against no bogeys gave the Englishmen a 33 on the front nine. Moving to the back side, Horsfield and Wallace hit a hot streak, birdieing 3 of the next 4 holes to close with a 32 on the back to drop a couple spots into a tie for 21st place going into the final day.

Beginning the final round in the alternate-shot format, Horsfield and Wallace got hot early. After Wallace blasted a 333-yard drive on the par-5 second hole, Horsfield advanced the ball greenside, where Wallace nearly holed an eagle chip for a birdie. On the lengthy par-3 third hole, playing 231 yards, Horsfield hit a spectacular approach to within 10 feet, where Wallace converted for a birdie, two.

After their only blemish on the front, a bogey 5 on hole 6, the duo immediately turned things around on the par-5 seventh hole. Horsfield smashed a 338-yard drive to the middle of the fairway, before Wallace hit his approach just inside 20 feet. Horsfield calmly rolled it in for eagle, vaulting the pair up the leaderboard going into the final stretch.

After another bogey on the 10th hole pulled them back to 2-under on the day, Horsfield and Wallace made a trio of pars on 11, 12 and 13, which all played into a steady breeze. After a shaky bogey on the short par-3 14th, a pair of pars on 15 and 16 brought them to the water-lined 17th, where Horsfield’s approach came within inches of a retaining wall, but fortunately stayed dry. The team bogey brought the team back to even on the day, and -17 on the tournament going into the final hole.

On the par-5 18th, with water all along the right, Wallace hit one of his best drives of the tournament down the left side of the fairway, a 329-yard bomb. From there, Horsfield found the front of the green in two, leaving a lengthy putt for eagle. Two putts later, and Horsfield earned his first top 20 on the PGA Tour, he and Wallace finishing tied for 18th place at 18-under, 270. For their efforts, the duo took home $80,095 to split.

Horsfield is off this week, but expected to play next on the European Tour at the Betfred British Masters beginning May 4.

FSC men earn D-2 region bid

It’s been 27 years since the Florida Southern men's golf team missed earning a spot in the NCAA D-2 regional tournament, and 2022 is no different. The 14th-ranked Mocs will compete in the Southeast Regional event at Kinderlou Forest in Valdosta, Georgia, from May 5-7.

After a fantastic finish to the Sunshine State tournament, the Mocs finished second to top-ranked Barry University, who joins them at the regional. As is typically the case in the highly touted conference, three other teams earned bids for this year; Nova Southeastern, Lynn, and Saint Leo.

The top three teams from the regional will advance to national finals May 16-20 in Detroit.

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

John Daly: 'Saudi and PGA tours should...'

The PGA Tour and the start-up Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational have been the main topic for several days. LIV Golf Invitational is set to begin in June. John Daly, the 55-year-old fan favorite believes that they need to work together and that only by working together can they end this ‘conflict’.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

How much is Phil Mickelson being paid by LIV Golf Investments?

Phil Mickelson has already accepted a lump sum of £24million to play the entire series of the rebel Saudi-backed golf league, according to a report by James Corrigan of The Telegraph. Earlier in the week Mickelson's agent Steve Loy confirmed that his client had asked the PGA Tour for...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: DP World Tour ready to decline releases for first LIV Golf event

The DP World Tour is ready to hit players with penalties if they choose to participate in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, according to the Guardian. The paper report there is a "growing sense" that permission will not be granted to the players seeking releases to play the first of eight LIV Golf events in England.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
City
Avondale, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Lakeland, FL
Sports
City
Lakeland, FL
golfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau's one-handed golf swing is probably better than yours

It didn't take too long for Bryson DeChambeau to get back into the gym after wrist surgery. Barely days had passed and the 28-year-old was posting videos of some leg and core work in his home gym with his left wrist all bandaged up. But this most recent video displays...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Tiger Woods plays practice round at PGA Championship site

Tiger Woods wasn't in contention at the Masters by the end of the weekend but nevertheless received widespread praise for his gutsy performance that occurred roughly 14 months after a horrific car accident nearly cost him his right leg. Following the Masters, Woods committed to playing in The Open at...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Dustin Johnson: "Tiger Woods good for golf"

Dustin Johnson spoke about the return of Tiger Woods at the Masters. “It’s good for golf, for sure. He brings a lot more excitement and fans, a lot more people watching. I mean, I think all of us like having Tiger back”. He is among the most successful...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods touches down in Tulsa ahead of US PGA preparation

Tiger Woods landed in Tulsa this afternoon ahead of an early practice round at Southern Hills, venue of the year's US PGA Championship from May 19-22. Woods, who finished a very respectable 47th at The Masters in his first competitive event just 13 months after his horror car crash, is still down on the entry list to compete in the season's second major of the year in three weeks time.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Masters#Ridge Community#The Pga Tour#Pars#Englishmen
GolfWRX

7 tips for amateurs to play better golf, from PGA Tour caddies

PGA Tour caddies have a front row seat every week to watch the best golfers in the world practice and play. If PGA Tour players are the heads chefs, then the caddies are their Sous Chefs; they help players prepare and execute week-in and week-out. They know the ins and...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

2022 Mexico Open on the PGA Tour: Prize purse and winner's share

Week 17 of the PGA Tour schedule sees the game's elite head to Vidanta Vallarta for the Mexico Open. There is no defending champion as this is a completely new event on the schedule, however it was previously played on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule. The PGA Tour has already...
GOLF
The Ledger

Auburndale weightlifters Chisholm, Ward, DeMaria win state titles together

Kody Chisholm, Arquis Ward and Jaden DeMaria were basking in the glory of being a state boys weightlifting champion at an Airbnb last Saturday. Spending time with the entire Auburndale boys weightlifting team at a bed and breakfast rented by Chisolm's family, the three senior Auburndale student-athletes reminisced about practice, pushing one another and talked about all the great...
AUBURNDALE, FL
Golf Digest

Let's "redraft" the best PGA Tour rookie classes in recent memory

The NFL Draft is a three-day event that lives 365 days a year. For several months before Roger Goodell gets booed at a podium reading the first pick, draft pundits (an assortment of characters that can make Comicon attendees look normal) discuss which teams should take which players in which round, running endless numbers of mock drafts ahead of the real deal. In the weeks after, they discuss which teams should have taken which players in what rounds, reviewing how right or wrong their mock drafts were and grading how well the 32 teams did in the process. From there, the discussion begins surrounding the next year’s draft, or the one in five years when Arch Manning will go No. 1. It’s more than a cottage industry. It’s a self-contained universe.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Justin Thomas: "I'm pumped for Tiger Woods"

Justin Thomas spoke about the return of Tiger Woods at the Masters. “It’s awesome, man. Obviously I think the world of the guy, and I’m sure y’all are in the same boat. If he is playing, he is the GOAT. He is going to play great, but...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Li Haotong: "It’s pretty cool position to be in"

Li Haotong was delighted to maintain his recent momentum as he fired an impressive 67 on day one of the 2022 Catalunya Championship. The two-time DP World Tour winner endured a disappointing 2021, registering 12 missed cuts and a withdrawal from his first 13 events, making just two weekends all season as he finished 208th on the Rankings in Partnership with Rolex.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau provides injury update after surgery on wrist

Bryson DeChambeau is nearing his return to professional golf after undergoing surgery on a hairline fracture in his left wrist. DeChambeau's last event was the first major of the year where he missed the cut at the Masters despite attempting to play through the pain. The 28-year-old has also been...
GOLF
The Ledger

The Ledger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy