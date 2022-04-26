Cascade County Sheriff's Debate: Detention center staffing shortages, differences in leadership styles

Cascade County Republicans Political Action Committee (PAC) on Monday hosted a debate and town hall question and answer session between the incumbent Sheriff Jesse Slaughter and Corporal Jay Groskreutz in the run up to the primary election slated for June 7.

Topics discussed during the evening included staffing shortages at the Cascade County Detention Center, management styles and party affiliation.

Both officers have been in public service in Montana for at least 20 years, with Groskreutz working in differing roles within the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and Slaughter having experience in Stillwater County and at the Great Falls Police Department before coming to the CCSO.

While Slaughter is running for re-election based off the track record of his first administration, Groskreutz said he is seeking to change the culture at the detention center with more open communication and openly criticized Slaughter’s management of the facility based on conversations with staff.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter is running for re-election as a Republican. Slaughter ran in 2020 as a Democrat but announced in 2021 that he was switching parties.

During the debate, one of the questions asked by moderator and PAC chairman Mike Polaske centered around how turnover rate reflects a sheriff’s ability to manage and team build.

Slaughter said that the department is down 16 officers at the Detention Center and one deputy, which Groskreutz disputed. Groskreutz said after speaking with staff from the Detention Center that he believes the number the department was down was in the 20s and 30s, however, he said he had not verified this claim on the roster.

“I don’t remember a turnover rate quite how it's been,” Groskreutz said. “One of the things I hear all the time is the disconnect between admin and people doing the job.”

Groskreutz said a consistent theme he’s heard in speaking with people who work at the detention center is that “leadership is failing badly.”

Groskreutz said people are working over the hours they’re supposed to be working and that folks are burning out, citing this as something he would fix and part of what inspired him to run.

“We have to do better,” he said.

Slaughter said layoffs were in part related to the pandemic, with COVID-19 restrictions being in place at the detention center and unemployment benefits offered during the height of the pandemic. He said with inflation rising that he’s starting to see more applications. Slaughter said that people are not asked to work overtime, but Groskreutz said four or five stories matched up concerning hours.

Later in the evening Slaughter confirmed during the question and answer portion that the detention center has seen the departure of two wardens. He said that the CCSO is holding off on hiring a new warden and is in place using two lieutenants.

Despite the issues concerning retaining staff, Slaughter says that staff is still getting the job done, and throughout the night pointed to a printed list of accomplishments that was passed amongst the crowd. This list included over 50 bullet points of Slaughter’s administration's accomplishments citing grant-funded equipment like an on-site morgue, infrastructure improvements to the jail and programs like the Drug Endangered Children Program .

One of the listed items included "Found new inmate medical provider," referencing the County's contract with Alluvion Health. The non-profit is being investigated by the U.S. Office of Inspector General for billing practices conducted at the detention center.

Slaughter said there is no immediate timeline in place to replace the warden for continuity in leadership, but said “anything is on the table” as far as who they will hire next, be it a civilian warden or a sworn officer. Groskreutz said it would be best to hire from within.

Another question asked during the formal debate was for each candidate to explain why they were the “better” Republican choice.

Slaughter said although he ran as a Democrat in 2018, he was abandoned by the party in 2020. He said that the Sheriff has been a democrat in Cascade County for over 80 years and that in conversations with previous sheriffs, He spoke about being embraced by Republicans even before he switched parties, including by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

“My opponent can seek the democratic vote,” Slaughter said. “I can’t do that, I’m all in with you guys.”

Groskreutz said he’s a lifelong conservative and a believer in small government.

When asked if he would support adult-use marijuana sales being put on a ballot, Slaughter said that the people voted for it and he would support it going back on a ballot.

“I can't stand up here and say in one breath that you are my boss and you matter, then in another breath tell you how you should vote on something,” Slaughter said. “I will support whatever you want.”

The city recently voted to start the process of getting a referendum on adult-use marijuana sales on the ballot in November. There’s also a local push to get the county to do the same.

Groskreutz said he would not support adult-use marijuana sales, citing it as a “gateway drug.”

The debate is available to watch online via the Great Falls Pachyderm Club’s Facebook Page.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Cascade County Sheriff's Debate: Detention center staffing shortages, differences in leadership styles