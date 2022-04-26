ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett announces NIL deal with Razorback softball team

By Gary Gilbert
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Everett Buick GMC has extended a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunity to every individual member of Arkansas’ nationally ranked Razorback softball team.

Individual members of the team have been provided the opportunity to participate, but are not required to do so. The partnership is believed to be one of the first to offer a specific sport NIL agreement to every member of an NCAA women’s softball team, according to a press release from Everett.

“This spring we have come alongside Buick to promote their “See Her Greatness” campaign focusing on increased visibility of female athletes. Female athletes make up 40 percent of total athletes in the NCAA, but they get less than 10 percent of the media coverage,” Susie Everett, co-owner of Everett Buick GMC said. “We are committed to doing something to help these women by partnering with each Division I softball athlete at the University of Arkansas.”

“There has never been a better time to be a female college student-athlete,” Arkansas head softball coach Courtney Deifel said. “With expanding opportunities made possible by NIL, our student-athletes have a chance to realize their dreams both on and off the field. We are so appreciative to Susie Everett and Everett Buick GMC for their continued advocacy for women and for championing the extraordinary young women on the Razorback Softball team.”

The sixth-ranked Razorbacks are currently 35-8 overall, with a record of 14-4 in the SEC.

