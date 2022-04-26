ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Roadwork to begin in May on $2.3M project to improve North 7th Street in Camden

By Phaedra Trethan, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 2 days ago

Officials from the City of Camden and Camden County broke ground Tuesday on a project to improve the street and other infrastructure on North 7th Street between Linden and Elm streets.

The street, noted Camden County Commissioner Al Dyer, "is a primary artery into the North Camden neighborhood from downtown and the Ben Franklin Bridge.

“It is a heavily used road and its conditions need to be improved so motorists, bikers, walkers and wheelchairs users can safely travel on it. This project will not only transform this gateway, but it will improve the neighborhood’s infrastructure, calm traffic and increase overall public safety.”

'The $2.3 million project will include pedestrian improvements, flooding mitigation, ADA-compliant curbs and ramps. The work, funded by the state Dept. of Transportation, Economic Development Authority and U.S. Economic Development Administration, will begin in May and estimate be finished by the early fall, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kTdIT_0fKskZ2Z00

Last week, work began on another major road project in Camden, with $10 million in improvements to the heavily-trafficked 27th Street corridor between Marlton Pike and Harrison Avenue in East Camden.

Camden streets getting attention: An East Camden roadway getting $10 million in renovations

“Our Camden residents quality of life remains my priority and improving Camden’s roadway conditions are a big part of improving our neighborhoods ,” said Camden City Mayor Victor Carstarphen on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYizp_0fKskZ2Z00

“Many North Camden residents have voiced a need for better, safer, easier-to-navigate streets,” said Brandi T. Johnson, executive director of the Camden Lutheran Housing Corporation. “Our current neighborhood plan identified 7th St. to be developed as a gateway to North Camden, so it’s great to see construction getting underway with this major level of investment from the City of Camden.”

"When I engage with residents, if I talk to 10 people, nine of them talk about fixing our streets," the mayor said last week at the 27th Street news conference. "If Camden is to become a model 21st century city, improving our aging infrastructure and improving our roadways must be a top concern."

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Roadwork to begin in May on $2.3M project to improve North 7th Street in Camden

