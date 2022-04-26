ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

M. Night Shyamalan is filming part of 'Knock at the Cabin' movie in Burlington County

By Celeste E. Whittaker, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Courier Post
Courier Post
 2 days ago

Writer and director M. Night Shyamalan, known for his supernatural psychological thrillers such as “The Sixth Sense,” “Unbreakable” and “Signs,” is filming part of his new movie “Knock at the Cabin” in Burlington County, according to the New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission.

Shyamalan was raised in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania, and is known for shooting his movies and TV series in the Philadelphia area, including “The Sixth Sense,” which starred Bruce Willis.

His Apple TV series "Servant'' is set in Philadelphia, and at least one scene was shot on the Ocean City boardwalk.

“Knock at the Cabin” will be Shyamalan’s 15th film.

The New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission lists Shyamalan’s Blinding Edge Pictures, based in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, as filming the new movie in Burlington County.

Festival alert: The War on Drugs, Patti Smith, Nathaniel Rateliff headline 2022 XPoNential Music Fest

Part of the movie, scheduled to be released in February of 2023 by Universal Pictures, will also be filmed in Philadelphia.

Shyamalan posted a photo of himself on Instagram six days ago wearing a mask and  holding a director’s clapperboard with “Knock at the Cabin” on it. The board includes the image of a spooky wooded area with dense fog.

The director wrote “First day. First shot. Fifteenth feature! Knock at the Cabin.”

On his Instagram three days ago, Shyamalan, wearing dark clothing against a black background, shared his thoughts after filming: “One week finished on #knockatthecabin such intricate performances this week. Very dark, emotional film. One take shook me up so much I had to walk away to collect myself. Hopefully you’ll feel it as well when you guys see it.”

Sounds like a real skin-crawler, doesn't it?

There isn’t much known about “Knock at the Cabin” just yet but the genre is listed under horror, mystery and thriller so it will undoubtedly be a creepy thriller with a twist, because that’s what Shyamalan does.

While an exact location hasn’t been released, the Pinelands have plenty of woods and a swath of those are in Burlington County.

TikTok phenom: Meet TikTok's @MyTeacherFace, the South Jersey English teacher with 12M views

One of the leads in the film is Lancaster, Pennsylvania, native Jonathan Groff, a veteran Broadway actor. In 2006, he had the lead role of Melchior Gabor in the original Broadway production of “Spring Awakening” and later received a Tony Award nomination for his performance, becoming the youngest nominee at the age of 21. He returned to Broadway in 2015 for the role of King George III in “Hamilton”. Groff also starred in the Netflix series “Mindhunter.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CjUE7_0fKskMoM00

Ben Aldridge, who played in the TV series “Pennyworth,” is also a lead.

Also in the cast is Rupert Grint, the red-haired England native who starred in all of the "Harry Potter'' films. Grint is also featured in Night’s television series “Servant.” Joining him is Dave Bautista, a former professional wrestler known for his portrayal of Drax the Destroyer in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Nikki Amuka-Bird, who appeared in Shyamalan’s film “Old”, is also in the film. She has appeared in multiple other TV series and movies, including “The Omen” and “Coriolanus,” which starred and was directed by Ralph Fiennes.

“The Sixth Sense,” released 1999, was a smash hit. It had a $40 million budget and made a whopping $672.8 million. In that movie, which established Shyamalan and introduced the world to his penchant for surprise endings and plot twists, Willis plays a child psychologist whose patient, played by Haley Joel Osment, can talk to dead people.

Sweet stuff: Stockton maple syrup project expands with education site, sugar hubs in South Jersey

The plot twist (and this shouldn’t be considered a spoiler on a 23-year-old film) is that Willis was dead the entire time. That movie was also shot in Philadelphia.

“Signs,” released in 2002, was shot in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, in only 42 days. That thriller is about a widowed former reverend, played by Mel Gibson, who is living with his children and brother on a farm in Pennsylvania, where they discover crop circles in their fields.

Celeste E. Whittaker is a features reporter for the Courier Post, Daily Journal and Burlington County Times. The South Jersey native started at the CP in 1998 and has covered the Philadelphia 76ers, college and high school sports and has won numerous awards for her work. Reach her at 856.486.2437 or cwhittaker@gannettnj.com . Follow her on Twitter at @ cp_CWhittaker .

Help support local journalism with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: M. Night Shyamalan is filming part of 'Knock at the Cabin' movie in Burlington County

Comments / 1

Related
Cat Country 107.3

Shyamalan Movie Filming in Philly, South Jersey; Extras Needed

Director M. Night Shyamalan's latest movie has begun filming in Philadelphia and South Jersey and the casting company is looking for local extras to be in the movie. Shyamalan's 15th feature, "Knock at the Cabin", described as an apocalyptic horror film, is starring Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ben Aldridge, and Jonathan Groff and is set for release in February 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedigitalfix.com

Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot remake coming out in September

It’s been a while since we heard anything about the remake of Stephen King‘s horror movie Salem’s Lot, but Warner Bros have confirmed that it is still on course to meet its September 9, 2022 release date. This will be the first theatrical release for a Salem’s Lot movie, as previous adaptations were made-for-TV.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Burlington County, NJ
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Hamilton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Lower Merion Township, PA
City
Newtown Square, PA
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Broadway, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Burlington County, NJ
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
BGR.com

A rotten Halle Berry thriller is the biggest movie on Netflix right now

One of the most fascinating things about Netflix’s Top 10 feature is watching new additions randomly catch fire. For example, in recent days, the Shrek movies have been tearing up the charts. But a new movie ascended the throne today. Just days after its arrival, the 2013 Halle Berry thriller The Call is the most popular movie on Netflix.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Shyamalan
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Person
Patti Smith
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
Haley Joel Osment
Person
Mel Gibson
Person
Bruce Willis
theplaylist.net

Warner Bros. Reportedly Toying With The Idea Of Taking ‘Batgirl’ Theatrically

In the last three years, we’ve seen every major studio launch their own streaming service (Apple TV+, HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, Peackock) in order to stay competitive. But streaming, which just seemed like it was hitting a new golden age, has hit a few major speedbumps. For one, CNN+ just shuttered after a month, and Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in their recent quarterly reports which shook Wall Street and sent Hollywood into a reactive panic.
MOVIES
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

They Attended The Same Philadelphia High School And They Both Vanished a Few Months Apart.

Christine Green lived on Greenway Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with her parents and seven siblings. Christine's mother, who was ill and bedridden, was close to her children. Christine had never been in any trouble, never been absent from school, and would always call home if she was going to be late, reports Namus and the Charley Project.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Apple#Universal Pictures
The Hollywood Reporter

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope,’ ‘Minions’ Sequel and ‘Jurassic World’ Finale Among Universal CinemaCon Highlights

“Nope.” That is Jordan Peele on whether he was about to present new footage of his Universal Pictures film today at CinemaCon. It’s also the title of his new horror entry, and the maestro has always loved keeping the mystery surrounding his projects like Us and Get Out intact before audiences get to experience the ride.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Debuts First Look at Billy Eichner's Comedy 'Bros,' Starring All LGBTQ ActorsCinemaCon: Universal Unwraps First Look at Harvey Weinstein Movie 'She Said'Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer 'Ticket to Paradise' at CinemaCon “The discovery and the surprise of it is...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer ‘Ticket to Paradise’ at CinemaCon

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will soon be back together on the big screen and on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Universal Pictures teased a first look at their pairing in Ol Parker’s romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. It casts Clooney and Roberts as a divorced couple that reunites and travels to Bali to stop their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago by marrying someone she just met. Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Amanda O’Dempsey, Rowan Chapman, Murran Kain and Vanessa Everett round out the cast.More from The Hollywood ReporterJason Sudeikis Had...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Philly

Inside Camden County Where Mister Softee’s Iconic Ice Cream Trucks Have Been Made Since 1958

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (CBS) — It’s 55 days until summer and Eyewitness News is getting a rare look inside the Camden County factory where an area favorite is made. Mister Softee is a national brand, but the trucks are only made in Runnemede, Camden County. CBS3 talked to the owner of Mister Softeee about everything from how gasoline prices could affect ice cream prices to that famous Mister Softee jingle that reminds so many of us of summer. Everyone from young children to the young of the heart knows the tune. “It means the weather is finally warm enough for everybody to get outside,”...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘The Black Phone’ CinemaCon Review: A Scary Ethan Hawke And Terrific Young Stars Make This Thriller A Blumhouse Best

Click here to read the full article. As Universal’s distribution head Jim Orr said in introducing Tuesday night’s CinemaCon screening of the studio’s upcoming late June release The Black Phone, studios don’t normally bring a movie like this to show in its entirety at a theater-owners convention two months ahead of opening unless they know they have the goods. With this one reuniting producer Jason Blum and Blumhouse with director Scott Derrickson and co-writer C. Robert Cargill — all having worked together on 2010’s Sinister — Universal does have the goods, and then some. Being marketed apparently as a horror film, with a poster dominated...
MOVIES
Courier Post

Courier Post

2K+
Followers
921
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

CourierPostOnline.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Camden, Gloucester & Burlington Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://courierpostonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy