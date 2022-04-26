ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida creates election police force

By Joe Hiti
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T46qY_0fKskIHS00

A new police force has been created in Florida solely focused on pursuing voter fraud and other election crimes, something heavily discussed following the 2020 election.

The bill creating the police force was signed into law on Monday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has made voting legislation a primary focus throughout the past year.

DeSantis is currently running for reelection while also being discussed as a potential presidential candidate in 2024.

While signing the bill on Monday, DeSantis said that the state needs the law enforcement unit because existing law enforcement isn't equipped or willing to investigate election fraud cases thoroughly.

"Some of them may not care as much about the election stuff. I think it's been mixed at how those reactions are going to be,” DeSantis said. “So we just want to make sure whatever laws are on the books, that those laws are enforced.”

An Office of Election Crimes and Security will now be created under the Florida Department of State. It will work to review fraud allegations, conduct preliminary investigations, and have a group of special officers appointed to it by the governor himself.

The law will require the sitting Florida governor to appoint investigators to look into election law violations, whereas before, it was just an option.

Republicans have worked to pass voter fraud legislation following the claims of former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Despite the growing rhetoric, an investigation from the Associated Press found that there were fewer than 475 potential cases of voter fraud in 2020, out of 25.5 million ballots cast in the six states Trump claimed experienced "widespread fraud."

On top of creating a new division of law enforcement, the bill DeSantis signed will also increase penalties for the collection of completed ballots by a third party to a felony, raise fines for certain violations and require election supervisors to perform voter list maintenance more frequently.

The bill was criticized by Democratic state lawmakers, like Rep. Tracie Davis, who are saying the governor is only doing it to help his own potential presidential run.

"DeSantis' so-called election reform legislation is a continued attack by the Republican Party to generate public distrust in the integrity of our elections,” Davis said. “The bill is unnecessary and a waste of taxpayer funds.”

Comments / 1

Related
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Tracie Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Department#Election Fraud#Police#Election Reform#Republicans
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy