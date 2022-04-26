ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

NC counties prepare voting systems for early voting

By Jordan Wilkie
Carolina Public Press
Carolina Public Press
 2 days ago

Elections workers across the state test all voting machines and reporting systems ahead of use in NC primary elections.

NC counties prepare voting systems for early voting is a story from Carolina Public Press , an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Carolina Public Press

Improper NC absentee ballots in 2020? SBI probe of Meadows ongoing

District attorney's recusal brings in State Bureau of Investigation to handle case of former congressman and Trump chief of staff, an investigation typically handled by State Board of Elections. Improper NC absentee ballots in 2020? SBI probe of Meadows ongoing is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
INDIANA STATE
Carolina Public Press

NC redistricting litigation highlights importance of Congress making election law

Lawsuit challenges balance of power at the state level, but federal role remains unchanged. NC redistricting litigation highlights importance of Congress making election law is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Carolina Public Press

Absentee voting FAQ: by-mail and in-person

Avoid long lines, register to vote and cast a ballot before Election Day. Absentee voting FAQ: by-mail and in-person is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
ELECTIONS
Carolina Public Press

Contaminated wells prompt NC county to seek state grant

Cumberland County could receive up to $15 million from ARPA-funded grant if DEQ accepts application to address water woes in Gray's Creek community. Contaminated wells prompt NC county to seek state grant is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Carolina Public Press

NC city to split $20M from ARPA among housing, infrastructure, biz funding

Fayetteville council pushes ahead with plan to divvy up first set of federal dollars from American Rescue Plan. NC city to split $20M from ARPA among housing, infrastructure, biz funding is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Voting Machines#Nc
Carolina Public Press

Newsome to step down at Carolina Public Press

After more than a decade of work to found and further the mission and values of Carolina Public Press, Angie Newsome has announced that she will step down from her role as executive director by late summer or early fall of 2022.  During her tenure, Newsome has been the driving force behind the growth and […] Newsome to step down at Carolina Public Press is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
POLITICS
Carolina Public Press

Fayetteville Tech forms search committee for new president

Search comes after current FTCC President Larry Keen's earlier announcement he would retire next January. Fayetteville Tech forms search committee for new president is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Carolina Public Press

Fixing local flooding when feds deny it’s in a flood plain

Fayetteville works without FEMA help to improve drainage in Locks Creek area, with bigger plans ahead, but efforts wouldn't prevent flooding after another major hurricane. Fixing local flooding when feds deny it’s in a flood plain is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Carolina Public Press

What governments are doing to bring high-speed fiber internet to rural NC

A pandemic that forced remote school and work is creating more political will than ever to bring high-speed broadband to more of North Carolina. What governments are doing to bring high-speed fiber internet to rural NC is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Carolina Public Press

Legal challenge to Cawthorn candidacy continues

Hoping to prevent Western North Carolina congressman from seeking office again, challengers file a brief stating their position in appeal of federal decision. Legal challenge to Cawthorn candidacy continues is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
POLITICS
Carolina Public Press

Why NC legislators are arguing a legal theory that could upend US democracy

National political landscape favors Republicans if US Supreme Court should side with NC legislators' argument, but scholars say such a ruling would be exploited by both parties wherever it would favor them. Why NC legislators are arguing a legal theory that could upend US democracy is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
POLITICS
Carolina Public Press

NC city seeks to combat crime with community group grants

Fayetteville Police will work with nonprofits or individuals who present ideas to reduce crime in their communities. NC city seeks to combat crime with community group grants is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Carolina Public Press

Asheville council will be asked to approve list of nonprofits to receive millions in ARPA funds

City used scoring system to winnow field of applicants, but at least one council member questions fairness of that approach. Asheville council will be asked to approve list of nonprofits to receive millions in ARPA funds is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Carolina Public Press

Shoring up Lake Tomahawk dam with ARPA funds

Black Mountain hopes to extend life of 90-year-old earthen dam using $300k from its share of America Rescue Plan Act money. Shoring up Lake Tomahawk dam with ARPA funds is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
Carolina Public Press

Why NC is involved with Spring Lake’s finances

A report released last month by the state auditor found that town employees had misused taxpayer funds over the past few years. Why NC is involved with Spring Lake’s finances is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
SPRING LAKE, NC
Carolina Public Press

Carolina Public Press

Asheville, NC
1K+
Followers
712
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Carolina Public Press is an independent nonprofit news organization dedicated to nonpartisan, in-depth and investigative news built upon the facts and context North Carolinians need to know. Our award-winning, breakthrough journalism dismantles barriers and shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing our state’s 10.2 million residents.

 http://www.carolinapublicpress.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy