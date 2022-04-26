ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Hit All-Time Lows Tuesday

By Dan Caplinger
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Wall Street had another down day on Tuesday, and this time, it didn't look as though the market would be able to rebound before the end of the trading session. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was down almost 3% to 12,645, coming to within 100 points of its worst levels of the past year and further exacerbating the bear-market drop that the index has suffered.

Plenty of stocks in the Nasdaq have contributed to the decline, but a couple of high-profile stocks have taken much bigger hits and seen their share prices fall to unprecedented levels. Below, we'll look more closely at why Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) hit all-time lows on Tuesday and what the future could hold for their respective stocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GhKFR_0fKskDrp00

Image source: Getty Images.

Coinbase gets debased

Shares of Coinbase Global were down more than 4% on Tuesday. That put the stock at its lowest level ever and nearly 60% below the closing price of $304.54 per share that it set immediately after it went public a year ago today.

Coinbase's fortunes are closely tied to the cryptocurrency markets that it serves, and the news there wasn't particularly good. Most major crypto assets posted sizable declines, with even the largest seeing drops of 2% to 3% and some of the more speculative digital tokens taking bigger hits. When crypto prices are down, the investors who use Coinbase's platform to trade tend to get less excited about their markets, and that points to the potential for lower profits in the future.

More broadly, investors haven't been certain whether Coinbase has a sustainable competitive advantage over rival crypto brokers. Coinbase relies on trading revenue that, in turn, is tied to a fee structure that's higher than what some of its competitors offer. As investors in the crypto space get more sophisticated, they're less likely to stick with a high-cost broker like Coinbase unless the company can find a way to distinguish itself more fully. So far, that hasn't happened.

Coinbase hopes to continue making cryptocurrencies more a part of mainstream investing. Whether it can be an indispensable part of the ecosystem it's trying to set up, though, remains to be seen.

Robinhood isn't giving to the poor

Elsewhere, shares of Robinhood Markets were down about 3%. That sent the app-based stock-trading platform to its lowest levels ever. The share price is now approaching 90% below its top price in the week following its late July 2021 IPO.

Robinhood came onto the market at a time when stocks were generally doing well, and investors had flocked to its user-friendly app in order to take advantage of opportunities in areas including both stocks and cryptocurrencies. In the past six months, however, there's been a marked deterioration in investor sentiment, especially among the momentum-driven short-term traders who tended to use Robinhood's app the most.

Some investors are still hopeful about Robinhood's prospects . They point to the company's efforts to flesh out a more complete financial-services platform, including the ability to link bank accounts and participate in securities lending. Robinhood is also rolling out extended-hours trading in an effort to get more investors thinking about buying and selling investments during a larger part of the day -- especially during popular off-work hours.

At this point, though, Robinhood is seeing massive losses, and it's unclear whether the company will have enough access to capital to turn the corner. That's why the stock is at all-time lows, and a rebound could take a long time to materialize.

10 stocks we like better than Coinbase Global, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Coinbase Global, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Coinbase Global, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Nasdaq Composite#Ipo#Nasdaqindex#Ixic#Coinbase Global#Robinhood Markets#Getty Images#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Fortune

The economic shock hitting the housing market is starting to do some damage

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The message from the Federal Reserve is pretty clear: The central bank is done sitting on the sidelines as inflation eats away at Americans' buying power. To be successful, of course, they'll need to rein in one of the biggest drivers of runaway inflation: The red-hot U.S. housing market.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
180K+
Followers
89K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy