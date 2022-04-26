ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Tom Green County Constable warns of phone scam involving impersonation of US Marshal

By Alana Edgin, San Angelo Standard-Times
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO — Local officials have notified the public of a scam call involving a person claiming to be a US Marshal, according to a release from Tom Green County Constable Precinct 4 on Monday, April 25 .

The call comes from 325-718-2251, which connects to a robotic voice and lists the local Marshal office, which is unoccupied at this time, according to the release.

"I was notified that a person received a call from a US Marshal regarding a personal matter," Precinct 4 Constable Randy Harris stated in the release. "The name of the US Marshal being used is from a person that retired years ago.

"If anyone receives a call, do not give out any information or return calls to the number. Also, do not give any money to this organization."

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Tom Green County Constable warns of phone scam involving impersonation of US Marshal

San Angelo Man Indicted for Stealing Christoval Woman's Trailer

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for stealing a trailer from a Christoval resident. According to court documents on January 9, 2022, a Tom Green County sheriff deputy met with the victim at the 19000 block of Man Street in Christoval, Texas regarding a theft. The victim reported that an unknown individual or individuals took her 2019 black enclosed utility trailer from her business. 10 days later on January 19, 2022, an investigator met with the victim and she claimed that Wiley Yater Davis took her trailer. The woman was contacted by a…
