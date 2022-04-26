SAN ANGELO — Local officials have notified the public of a scam call involving a person claiming to be a US Marshal, according to a release from Tom Green County Constable Precinct 4 on Monday, April 25 .

The call comes from 325-718-2251, which connects to a robotic voice and lists the local Marshal office, which is unoccupied at this time, according to the release.

"I was notified that a person received a call from a US Marshal regarding a personal matter," Precinct 4 Constable Randy Harris stated in the release. "The name of the US Marshal being used is from a person that retired years ago.

"If anyone receives a call, do not give out any information or return calls to the number. Also, do not give any money to this organization."

Related: Online scams are on the rise, here's how to spot them

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Tom Green County Constable warns of phone scam involving impersonation of US Marshal