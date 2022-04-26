ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luther Burbank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) _ Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $22.9 million.

The bank, based in Santa Rosa, California, said it had earnings of 45 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $56.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $45.1 million, which missed Street forecasts.

