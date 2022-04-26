Laura Grove, 51, of Sioux City Formerly of Spencer

It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As of 8:35 a.m. MT, Rapid City police say the missing child has been found. Their update also says she is safe. She hadn’t been seen since being dropped off at South Middle School Monday morning.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Marion church building devastated by the 2020 derecho will get new life. The building in Uptown was originally home to Marion Methodist Church until they moved to their new facility, KCRG reports. Then, about a year before the derecho, the congregation from the Pentecostals of Greater Cedar Rapids moved in. Since the storm, the church has sat empty.
ALGONA, Iowa — There was a bittersweet moment at Algona High School's prom this weekend. Students made sure their classmate, who was killed in a car crash, was with them during that rite of passage. Madison Fraker died in a crash last month in Humboldt County. Her friends took...
JACKSON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Three Maquoketa teens are lucky to be alive after a crash in rural Jackson County, Iowa earlier this month. It all started on the afternoon of Sunday, April 10. Marshall Lanhart, Lucas Morris, and Andre Bunyon wanted to get some food and just hang out. However, with high winds and recently laid gravel on the road, they would lose control and end up in a wreck.
(Spencer, IA) Crews have been working to clean up and investigate what appears to be a diesel spill at or near a state park in northwest Iowa. Trapper’s Bay State Park sits along the north shore of Silver Lake. Dickinson County Emergency Management director Mike Ehret says someone passing by noticed a shine on top of the water of Silver Lake and the smell of fuel. Responders brought in some equipment, including the county’s hazmat trailer to contain as much as they could in Trapper’s Bay and try and keep any more from getting into the bay itself. An official with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the investigation isn’t done, but the spill may have happened when an above-ground storage tank was overfilled. Trapper’s Bay State Park was established in 1933 and has a picnic shelter that’s on the National Register of Historic Places.
According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
(Sioux City, IA) — Grass and field fires remain a big problem in western Iowa and bordering states where things remain very dry. Sergeant Bluff fire chief, Anthony Gaul, says his firefighters worked several hours responding to calls Saturday, sometimes traveling “20 to 25 miles away to help manage incidents because there was nobody else available.” Gaul says the local area damage total from the weekend fires will be more than seven figures as the burn ban in Woodbury County remains in place. Strong winds of up to 60 miles an hour at times contributed to the fires. There are ten active burn bans in the state as of Monday — with all of them along the western edge of the state.
