Update: Searchers find body of Eugene kayaker Mariana Dukes, who went missing on Long Tom River

After five days, search and rescue crews have found the bodies of two missing Eugene kayakers on the Long Tom River.

Mariana Dukes and Joseph Bendix started their trip Saturday, starting near the Ferguson Road bridge and heading toward Monroe City Park, Detective David Iverson with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning. The two were reported missing by a family member Sunday at around 8:12 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office identified 26-year-old Bendix earlier in the week after finding his body in the river but continued searching for 23-year-old Dukes.

Deputies and Dukes's family recovered her body by canoe in Lane County on Friday about 75 yards downriver of a fish ladder, according to a news release.

Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall thanked the more than a dozen agencies from area counties that provided "overwhelming assistance" and property owners who allowed search and rescue teams to access the river and use resources. He also asked people to "allow the families space to grieve the loss of Mariana and Joseph."

After the family member reported Dukes and Bendix missing, deputies responded and searched the river until 11:01 p.m. and continued the search early Monday morning, Van Arsdall said in a Tuesday release. Bendix was found in the water a little after 9 a.m. Monday by an adjacent landowner, within one river mile of an empty kayak, Iverson said.

Search and rescue crews and members of the Sheriff’s Office continued to search and dive to look for Dukes. Crews also used drones, helicopters and boats to aid in the search. Bendix was found about 3 miles south of Monroe City Park, in a swift-moving part of the river near a fish ladder, where the couple had left their vehicle and were paddling to after starting in Lane County, Benton County Lt. Chris Duffitt said.

The cause of death is not confirmed, but it “appears to be water-related,” Duffitt said. The difficulty of navigating that part of the river in a boat or kayak “likely” was a factor in causing what police believe to be an accidental death.

“We can’t fully close that door, but there’s no indication there’s anything criminal in nature in this,” Duffitt said. “Everything appears to be an accident in regards to the male’s death.”

Search crews found another kayak but have not confirmed if it was the woman’s, he added. Around 50 volunteers from nearby agencies have assisted, including members of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Lane County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team, Albany Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team, Lane County SAR, Benton County's volunteer aircraft team, the county's K-9 unit, and drones from Benton County and the Albany Fire Department.

Police are asking anyone who sees a green kayak or has information related to Dukes' disappearance along the river north of Ferguson Road to contact Iverson at david.iverson@co.benton.or.us or call 541-230-0984.

Register Guard reporter Megan Banta contributed to this story. Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews .

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Update: Searchers find body of Eugene kayaker Mariana Dukes, who went missing on Long Tom River