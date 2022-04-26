ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Watch: Elizabeth Moen, Dan Padley and V.V. Lightbody at the Englert

By Little Village
littlevillagemag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Iowa City-based musician Elizabeth Moen returned from Chicago with a sackful of new songs...

littlevillagemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Ultimate Classic Rock

B-52’s Announce Farewell Tour

The B-52's have announced they will be hitting the road for the final time this year. They're slated to kick off a North American farewell tour on Aug. 22 in Seattle and wrap up on Nov. 11 in Atlanta. The band will be joined by guests KC and the Sunshine...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Iowa City, IA
Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Iowa City, IA
Coronavirus
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ann Wilson, ‘Fierce Bliss': Album Review

Ann Wilson has never cared to play by other people's rules. The Heart singer has weathered all sorts of showbiz sleaze over the past half-century, swatting away sexist fans and industry veterans at the onset of her career, making "Faustian bargains" to cement a meteoric mid-'80s comeback and helping younger bands navigate the pitfalls of fame at the dawn of the grunge revolution. Wilson has triumphed over decades of adversity and emerged stronger, wiser and more steadfast because of it. Riding out the twilight of her career with nostalgia tours and royalty checks for song-doctored smashes was never an option.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning and Song Lyrics of “Morning Has Broken” by Cat Stevens

The ‘70s were a booming time for music, but there were several artists that dominated the air play. If it wasn’t The Beatles (or an ex-Beatle), on the radio, you would be hearing Yusuf / Cat Stevens. The Songwriters Hall of Fame ‘70s writer is known for his eclectic style of writing with his hits. If there were a ‘70s American Songbook, you could expect Stevens’ many classics to be included. For his single, Morning Has Broken, the lyrics appeared to him within the pages of a Christian hymnbook.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen, Gary Clark Jr. Honor Jon Stewart With ‘Come Together’ Cover

Click here to read the full article. Bruce Springsteen made his first live appearance of 2022 Sunday evening when he honored longtime friend Jon Stewart, who received the 23rd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. During the show, Springsteen linked up with Gary Clark Jr. to cover the Beatles’ “Come Together,” and a fan-shot video is available below. During the ceremony, Springsteen also performed an acoustic solo rendition of his classic, “Born to Run.” Along with Springsteen, the ceremony featured Dave Chappelle, Steve Carell, Pete Davidson, Samantha Bee, Jimmy Kimmel, and Olivia Munn. “It’s a miracle...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Williamson Source

6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week- April 25, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: April 25 – April 30, 2022. 1Journey. Wednesday, April 27, 7:30 pm.
MUSIC
LivingCheap

Live Nation offers $25 All-In Tickets to 3,700 concerts nationwide

The lights go down and the energy goes up. Nothing compares to the excitement of a live concert — the music, the roar of the crowd and the memories made with friends. However, the cost of going to see your favorite artist live can be expensive. That’s why fans are quick to grab discounted tickets, if and when they’re every available. And Live Nation has just the ticket for fans on a budget!
ENTERTAINMENT
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dolly Parton reconsiders Rock & Roll Hall of Fame election

Superstar Dolly Parton now says she will accept being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame if she is elected this year. The singer, songwriter and actor said she will “accept gracefully” if she is chosen, CNN reported. Last month, she had said she wanted to withdraw her nomination but the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame would not allow it, saying that the ballot had already been sent to voters.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Counting Crows Songs

In the 1990s after the release of the band’s seminal 1993 record, August and Everything After, it was impossible to turn on the radio and not be within five minutes of a song from Counting Crows. The Bay Area-born band owned the airwaves with tracks like “Mr. Jones,” “Omaha”...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy