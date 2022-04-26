Watch: Elizabeth Moen, Dan Padley and V.V. Lightbody at the Englert

Click here to read the full article. Bruce Springsteen made his first live appearance of 2022 Sunday evening when he honored longtime friend Jon Stewart, who received the 23rd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
During the show, Springsteen linked up with Gary Clark Jr. to cover the Beatles’ “Come Together,” and a fan-shot video is available below.
During the ceremony, Springsteen also performed an acoustic solo rendition of his classic, “Born to Run.”
Along with Springsteen, the ceremony featured Dave Chappelle, Steve Carell, Pete Davidson, Samantha Bee, Jimmy Kimmel, and Olivia Munn.
