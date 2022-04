The head of an influential group of MPs has accused the Government of using the speed of its response to the pandemic to excuse a “disregard” to how much it will cost the taxpayer.Meg Hillier said her fellow members on the Public Accounts Committee were “unpleasantly surprised” to learn the Government had learned “little” from the 2008 banking crisis.The committee, which Dame Meg chairs, said the Department for Business Energy & Industrial Strategy (Beis) was “complacent” in preventing fraud in the Bounce Bank Loan Scheme, which funnelled billions to small companies.The Committee was unpleasantly surprised to find how little Government...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO