ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

'Turning Red' Deleted Scenes Show Mei Bonding With Her Mom, Angling for 4*Town Tickets, and More

By Shane Romanchick
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis has been a great year for movies so far and one of the highlights has been Pixar’s latest animated film Turning Red. The coming-of-age story was another critical success for the animation studio. To celebrate the film's digital release, Pixar has unveiled three deleted scenes that will make any fan...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' Movie Reveals Spooky Synopsis and Logo

No need to look into Madame Leota's crystal ball for a glimpse into the upcoming Haunted Mansion film, Disney just released the new logo and synopsis for the upcoming film based on the fan-favorite Disney ride. Haunted Mansion is set to be released on March 10, 2023. The new logo...
MOVIES
Collider

Finnish Horror Film 'Hatching' Shows the Power of Practical Creature Effects

The new Finnish body horror film, Hatching, is quite something to behold. Originally premiering at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, the film follows 12-year-old Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) as she leads a seemingly idyllic life with a loving family. However, all is not what it seems. Her mother is both controlling and obsessive about creating a perfect image, no matter the toll it takes on her daughter. This comes in the form of extreme pressure on her to succeed in gymnastics and keep up appearances that the family is flawless. Seeking solace from the scrutiny of her home life, she soon discovers a mysterious egg in the woods that seems to have come from a bird that was killed by her mother. After taking it home, the young girl discovers it contains something she would have never expected — the creature soon hatches and begins to wreak havoc on her life by acting on Tinja’s repressed emotions. She seems to share a bond with the creature, a connection that only continues to grow as the film goes on. This may sound like the type of "monster as metaphor" story that you’ve seen before, but there is an element that elevates the film to greater heights.
MOVIES
Collider

How Polish Horror ‘The Lure' Brings Its Scares Through Music

2015 Polish horror movie The Lure is not your average horror movie; it is also a musical. Set in ‘80s Poland, creator Agnieszka Smoczynska tells the story of young mermaid sisters, Golden and Silver, played by Polish actresses Michalina Olszańska and Marta Mazurek, who are living on land and eat people. Through song and musical numbers, Smoczynska brings out the horrors of this film. Different genres from synth-pop to punk are used to accentuate moods and create intensity in the movie. Overall, the musical numbers add a layer of illusion that can disorient the viewer and blur the lines between what is deemed normal in the film but is actually horrific.
MOVIES
Collider

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Trailer to Premiere Exclusively in Theaters Ahead of 'Doctor Strange 2'

Fans waiting to take a peek at James Cameron's highly-anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water will have to wait a little longer, since the official trailer for the sequel will premiere exclusively ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As revealed in Disney’s CinemaCon panel, the trailer will play in theaters for a week before becoming available online.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Panda#Bonding#Deleted Scene#Angling#Movies
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Avatar 2' Title Revealed as 'The Way of Water'

It seems like a lifetime ago since the confirmation that there would be sequels to James Cameron's 2009 phenomenon Avatar. Now, more than a decade later and the release date of the first sequel approaching, Avatar 2 has officially received its title. The anticipated return to Pandora will be called Avatar: The Way of Water.
MOVIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Collider

Camila Mendes to Star in and Executive Produce 'Música' Rom-Com for Prime Video

Riverdale star Camila Mendes has found her next big project. Today, Deadline revealed that Mendes will be teaming up with Rudy Mancuso in Amazon Studios and Wonderland Sound and Vision’s film Música. Not only will Mancuso and Mendes share the screen as co-stars, but Mancuso will also serve as director with Mendes joining the executive production team.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy