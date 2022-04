For the second time this week, former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead has successfully added a former Nittnay Lion to his roster at Akron. Moorhead, now the head coach at Akron, is working the transfer portal to tap into some Penn State connections. The latest to make his way from Happy Valley to Akron is wide receiver Daniel George. George announced his commitment to the Zips with a message posted on his Twitter account on Thursday with the message “Different location, Same conversation.” The message referred to George’s connection to the former Penn State coordinator. Moorhead was a key part...

AKRON, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO