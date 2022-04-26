ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Victoria I.S.D. District 6 incumbent seeking re-election to continue the work she and the board have done

By Cristian Delgado
 2 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – The race for Victoria I.S.D. District 6 trustee is underway between two candidates seeking to use their expertise in office.

Incumbent Margaret Pruett is seeking a third term as District 6 Trustee.

She has more than 20 years of experience with the Victoria I.S.D. as a teacher assistant, PTO president and substitute teacher.

She wants to continue the work she and her board have done together during her tenure.

“Trying to keep your children succeeding. So it’s never ever been about me and what I want. What I want is for the kids to be successful in whatever shape way or form that comes out or needs to be. That’s what I want to continue,” says Pruett.

“Shows the kids that, hey, my community cares about me. They want me to be successful. So I want to see that continue and I’ve seen that grow a lot. I’ve just seen some great progress in programs in career technical education where the kids can get certificates, which I think last year there were like 525 certificates obtained by some kids and so I mean, just all this growth and that’s really what I’ve seen is that there are just more opportunities for kids to experience the real-life situations for them to be exposed to all kinds of industrial work or workplaces and so I want to see that continue and grow” says Pruett.

Pruett also wants to be part of the effort of keeping the younger generation here in Victoria to contribute to our community and help keep Victoria growing to new heights.

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

